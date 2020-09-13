Robinson makes history in NFL debut with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 13: James Robinson #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs for yardage during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field on September 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was a very special day for Rockford Lutheran grad James Robinson. Not only did he make his NFL debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he also set a new league record.

The undrafted rookie running back out of Illinois State needed 45 yards on the ground to break the NFL record for most rushing yards by an undrafted player in their debut in league history.

At halftime, Robinson had 61.

Not only did was this a monumental moment for him, he also helped the team start off on the right foot getting picking up the Week 1 win. The Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 27-20.

Robinson finished with 90 total yards from scrimmage.