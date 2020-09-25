Robinson scores two touchdowns on Thursday night football

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 24: James Robinson #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at TIAA Bank Field on September 24, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — James Robinson wasn’t fazed by anything that happened to him on the football field at Rockford Lutheran High School or at Illinois State, or even in his first NFL game a couple weeks ago, so it’s no surprise he wasn’t fazed by his first national television appearance.

Thursday night he scored a pair of touchdowns for the Jaguars in their game against the Dolphins on the NFL Network. The first came on an 11 yard run in the first quarter. He flexed for the cameras after that one. The second one he pounded up the middle from a yard out for a one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. But those were the only touchdowns scored by the Jaguars all night. They lost to the Dolphins 31-13.

Robinson carried the ball 11 times for 46 yards. He was more effective catching passes out of the backfield. He was the Jaguars’ leading receiver with six receptions for 83 yards.

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins attack. He pass for a pair of touchdowns. Both teams are now 1-2.