Rockford area players who were taken in the NFL draft over the years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — As we watch the final rounds of the NFL Draft unfold it’s interesting to note many of the Rockford area players who have been selected through the years.

It’s also incredible to note that three players from East High School were all selected in the same draft in 1979. They all played on the 13-0 East team in the fall of 1974 that is regarded by most old-timers in Rockford as the greatest Rockford team ever. (The attached photo is one of those players Jerry Holloway).

Note: There have been many other local football players who ended up playing in the NFL, but they were not drafted.

NFL DRAFT PICKS (Rockford Area)

2016: Dean Lowry (Boylan/Northwestern-DT) Packers 4th Rd. #137

2005: Sean Considine (Byron/Iowa-S) Eagles 4th Rd. #102

2001: Carlos Polk (Guilford/Nebraska-LB) S.D. Chargers 4th Rd. #112



1997: Tim Scharf (Boylan/Northwestern-LB) Jets 6th Rd. #146

1987: Mike Junkin (Belvidere/Duke-LB) Browns 1st Rd. #5

1987: Leonard Bell (Jefferson/Indiana-S) Bengals 3rd Rd. #76

1979: Ira Matthews (East/Wisconsin-RB) Oakland Raiders 6th Rd. #142

1979: Jerry Holloway (East/W. Illinois-TE) St. Louis Cardinals 10th Rd. #255|

1979: Stuart Walker (East-Colorado-DT/LB) Falcons 12th Rd. #323

1975: Jerry Latin (East/NIU-RB) St. Louis Cardinals 11th Rd. #280



1975: Mitch Anderson (East/Northestern) Falcons 17th Rd. #419

1970: Seth Miller (Auburn/Arizona St.-DB) Falcons 8th Rd. #195

1967: Preston Pearson (Freeport/Illinois-RB) Colts 12th Rd. #298

1961: Marshall Starks (West/Illinois-DB) St. Louis Cardinals 8th Rd. #106|



1960: Jerry Stalcup (East/Wisconsin-LB/FB) Rams 6th Rd. #62

1952: Stanley Campbell (Rochelle/Iowa St.-G) Lions 18th Rd. #213

1949: Al Mastrangeli (East/Purdue-C) Packers 13th Round #123

1936: Richard ‘Dick’ Smith (Rockford/Minnesota-OT) Bears 7th Rd. #60