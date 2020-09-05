Rockford Lutheran graduate James Robinson makes the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It wasn’t that long ago when James Robinson was running with the football for the Rockford Lutheran Crusaders. Now he’ll get a chance to do so in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson has made the Jaguars’ season-opening 53 man roster.

The Jaguars got to the 53-man limit moments ago (Saturday afternoon). They waived 19 players and released two others, but Robinson sticks with the team as one of the backup running backs. He is one of four undrafted rookie free agents who have made the team. 12 rookies who were drafted also made the squad giving the Jaguars one of the youngest rosters in the NFL.

Robinson graduated earlier this year from Illinois State University where he was the Redbirds’ second all-time leading rusher with 4,462 yards in his career. He also ranks second all-time in touchdowns with 44. As a senior he led the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 1,917 yards rushing and with 18 touchdowns rushing.

In high school at Rockford Lutheran Robinson set the state’s all-time rushing record with 9,045 yards, plus he had 158 rushing touchdowns.

The Jaguars’ running back ranks thinned out this week when they released Leonard Fournette at the start of the week. Friday they placed Ryquell Armstead on the reserve/non-football injury COVID-19 list, and Saturday they waived undrafted rookie Nathan Cottrell.

That leaves veteran Chris Thompson as the starter, and Robinson and second-year player Devine Ozigbo, a former Nebraska Cornhusker, as the Jaguars’ other running backs.