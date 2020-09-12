Rockford Lutheran graduate Robinson ready for his NFL debut

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –James Robinson has done some amazing things on the football field, but he might just be getting started. The Rockford native will launch his NFL career Sunday with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Robinson got his start at Rockford Lutheran High School. Sunday he’ll be playing at his new home TIAA Bank Field which seats 67,000. And he won’t just be playing, he’ll be starting as an undrafted rookie. So how does he process all that?

“I just think of it like it’s still football,” said Robinson Friday during a Zoom conference with reporters. “You’ve still got to go out there and do what you have to do. Do what you do in practice, so it relates over to the game.”

What Robinson did in high school was set the IHSA’s all-time rushing record with more than 9,000 yards. He spent the last four years at Illinois State where he led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in rushing, and he became ISU’s second leading all-time rusher. He might not have blazing speed, but he has all the other qualities you look for in a top running back.”

“I’d say vision; making the first guy miss, and I would say my acceleration through the hole,” said Robinson listing his assets when asked about them.

We in Northern Illinois have seen those things many, many times, but Jaguars’ coach Doug Marrone didn’t realize what he had in Robinson until he saw Robinson in person in camp.

“Then once the pads came on and then I saw the physicality…

So Marrone asked the Jaguars’ video people to gather video of all of Robinson’s plays in college.

“So I go back and I tell the video crew, ‘Look, I want all of his games. I want all of his carries. I want all of his protections. I want all of his catches.’ I want to get a feel for this player. A better feel to see if what I’m watching is who that player is.”

Again Marrone liked what he saw. Marrone is also impressed with Robinson’s demeanor.

“He’s handled his business like a pro. I talk about probably a higher level of maturity as far as being a pro…there’s a confidence about him, but not a cockiness. I think that’s a really good balance for him. Nothing seems too big. Nothing seems too small.”

The door really opened up for Robinson to start when the Jaguars’ released Leonard Fournette.

“I would say a lot of people would say we were just shocked,” said Robinson of the reaction in the running backs’ room. “And after that it was kind of just, like the next guy up, and I just kept going out there and doing what I can.”

Against the Colts this Sunday Robinson will be facing an impressive defensive front that includes DeForest Buckner and Darius Leonard. Robinson says he won’t be nervous.

“No, not at all. I mean, at the same time, I mean, I have eleven, ten other guys on the field with me that’s working for the same goal and that’s to win, so I mean, no I’m not nervous at all.”

Robinson wasn’t highly recruited coming out of Rockford Lutheran. He wasn’t drafted into the NFL, but Robinson has always been a hard worker. Now that’s about to all pay off.

“I would say it didn’t pay off just yet,” said Robinson. “I’ve still got to play, but it means a lot for me and my family, just, I’m in a position to try to take care of them. I will take care of them, but this is a long season, and I’ve still got to continue to work hard and jsut go out there and help my team.”

Sunday’s game between the Colts and the Jaguars will kickoff at noon CT.