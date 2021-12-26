Rockford native, Jaguars running back James Robinson suffers Achilles injuries

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (WTVO/WQRF) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson suffered Achilles tendon injuries on a day when several NFL teams were missing multiple players because of COVID-19 protocols.

Robinson left the Jaguars game against the New York Jets on Sunday in the first quarter after suffering a non-contact injury. Robinson was carted off the field and did not return. It was later confirmed by the Jags interim head coach Darrell Bevell that Robinson tore his Achilles, ending his 2021 season.

“It’s really unfortunate that we lose a player of James’ caliber,” said Bevell. “He’s such a rock for us, really on our team as well as the offense. When one of your bell-cows goes down it’s a tough blow.”