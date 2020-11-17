Rockford native Wieting signed by the NY Giants

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)– Former Rockford Lutheran tight end Nate Wieting is back in the NFL. Tuesday he was signed by the New York Giants to their practice squad.

Wieting graduated from Lutheran in 2015 where he was a standout in football and basketball. He continued his football career at the University of Iowa playing tight end. This past May he signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent. He was waived August 9th, then signed the next day by the Dolphins. The Dolphins also released Wieting right before the regular season began on September 5.

The Giants are currently 3-7 and riding a two-game winning streak. They’re on their bye week and they won’t play again until November 29th in Cincinnati.