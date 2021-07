BIG SKY, MONTANA – JULY 06: Tom Brady (L) and Phil Mickelson (R) congratulate Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau won Capital One’s The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin on July 06, 2021 in Big Sky, Montana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

BIG SKY, MT. (WTVO/WQRF) — Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Phil Mickelson, and Bryson DeChambeau took place in a charity golf match on Tuesday afternoon.

Rodgers was asked about his offseason and whether he will be helping to lead the Packers come the start of next season.

Rodgers was cautious in his answer and repetitive with, “I don’t know.”

Clearly the distraction with the Packers was not effecting his golf game as Rodgers helped DeChambeau defeat Mickelson and Brady in The Match IV.