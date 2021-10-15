Talking Packers and Bears with Dean Lowry

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — When Justin Fields makes his first career start in the Bears-Packers rivalry Sunday, Rockford native and Packers defensive tackle Dean Lowry will be one of the guys trying to stop him.



This will be the 11th time Lowry has played in this rivalry series.



Friday afternoon he joined Scott Leber via Zoom to discuss the game, Fields and more. To view this interview click on the media player.