Talking Packers-Jaguars and Rockford vs. Rockford matchup with Dean Lowry

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Another Chicago Bears players has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Bears. It's the second one this week. The Bears released the following statement Thursday:

“This morning we were notified that another Bears player has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the club has decided to pause all in-person football activities and close Halas Hall. Today’s practice has been canceled and all meetings will be conducted virtually. The player who tested positive and all close contacts have been contacted and have already begun self-isolation. We will continue to work closely with the NFL medical experts and follow the league’s intensive protocol. The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority.”