The Bears bolster the tight end spot with Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 26: Cole Kmet #84 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates his second half touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 45-14. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) –The tight end position was the Bears’ biggest weakness last season. It shouldn’t be now. Friday night in the second round of the NFL Draft the Bears selected Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet.

Last season as a junior at Notre Dame Kmet hauled in 43 receptions for 515 yards with six touchdown catches in 11 games.

He’s 6’6, 262lbs. At the NFL combine he ran a 4.7 40-yard dash and he had a 37 inch verticle leap.

Scouting reports say he’s a strong receiver who can ‘go get the ball’, but he needs work as a blocker.

Kmet also played baseball at Notre Dame as a pitcher.

As an added bonus he’s a local guy. He grew up in Lake Barrington, Illinois and he played high school football at St. Viator.

His comes from a football family. His father Frank was a standout defensive lineman at Purdue and he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills. His uncle Jeff Zgonina played defensive line in the NFL for 17 seasons.

The addition of Kmet along with the free agent signing of Jimmy Graham should solve the Bears’ problems at the tight end position.