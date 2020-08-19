Trubisky practicing with an ‘edge’ at camp

LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 23: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 23, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — Mitch Trubisky will be the first to admit that he wasn’t good enough last year. Perhaps his shoulder injury was the problem, or the lack of weapons around him especially at the tight end position, or maybe his ability to read defenses wasn’t where it needed to be. The result is he finds himself in a quarterback battle right now with veteran free agent signee Nick Foles.

Trubisky has also heard the Naysayers who have written him off as a first-round bust. All of these factors have him practicing with a bit of an edge so far in Lake Forest.

“I think I’m just, I’m bringing a little edge to the offense, a little more sense of urgency, and I’m just trying to go out there and make great decisions and be a spark for this offense,” Trubisky told reporters after practice Tuesday.

When pressed further about where that ‘edge’ in his attitude comes from Trubisky didn’t hesitate with his answer. “Just realizing this is the last year of my contract. Being hurt last year and not playing up to my own expectations. I think going 8-8, having a quarterback competition and just the desire to want to go out and continue to chase greatness.”

Bears fans would like to see greatness out of Trubisky, right now they’d settle for good, consistent quarterback play. That might be all it takes for Trubisky to maintain the starting job. He says he feels more comfortable with another year of experience and an offseason of focusing on improving his balance and mechanics.

“I can feel a little more of my footwork just being ready to throw whether it’s being able to anticipate a throw and get it (the football) out sooner or waiting that extra second for it (the play) to develop.”

Getting a better handle on reading defenses will be the biggest key to Trubisky’s growth as a quarterback. That’s what head coach Matt Nagy pointed to at the end of last season. If Trubisky can get that mental aspect down the chances of his physical tools shining should increase significantly.

As far as the quarterback competition goes, Trubisky says there’s no tension between himself and Nick Foles, in fact, it’s just the opposite.

“It’s been great. It’s been awesome,” said Trubisky of having Foles on the team. “We’ve got a great quarterback room Nick, Tyler (Bray), and I. Just getting to know Nick and everything that he’s about, I mean, we’re teammates first, competition aside. We’ve got each other’s back and it’s been supportive in the quarterback room and on the field just pushing each other. It’s been nothing but positive.”