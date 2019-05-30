Why it’s important to get involved with Operation Honor Guard

When our military puts on their uniform, they commit to a life of service, dedication and sacrifice, all in defense of something bigger than themselves. As citizens of the nation they so nobly defend, it is our privilege and responsibility to stand behind them, ready and willing to provide them any support necessary. This doesn’t end when these soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines take their last breath.



These heroes have earned the right to be buried with military honors. Unfortunately, many communities lack the funds and resources needed to say farewell to these men and women in the manner they deserve. Operation Honor Guard, NFP provides charitable assistance to organizations working to provide military funerals for veterans and service members.

Last year, Operation Honor Guard helped over 30 honor guard details in Northern Illinois, and that is just the tip of the iceberg

On average there are 7 to 8 Honor Guard members at each military funeral

It takes over $800.00 to completely outfit each honor guard member

These special fund drives will support honor guards throughout Illinois. The entire staff of Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD. along with the entire WTVO-TV and WQRF-TV staff are honored to support those who are still serving their nation by providing Honor Guards to our fallen Veterans.

