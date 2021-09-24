Regional News Partners

WTVO Eyewitness News in Rockford works closely with trusted Nexstar news partners across the Midwest to monitor what’s happening in surrounding communities. Our regional partnerships enhance the impact of our journalism, as we strive to curate uniquely relevant experiences for our local readers in Rockford. Stay on top of what’s happening near your family and friends by visiting our news partners in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Illinois

WGN News is Chicago’s Very Own. We cover Chicago, its suburbs, northwest Indiana and beyond, bringing you breaking news, in-depth stories, political reporting, sports coverage, and WGN Weather with Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling. We deliver more than 13 hours of live broadcasts each weekday, including the irreverent and top-rated WGN Morning News.

WCIA News in Champaign covers news important to central Illinois. Our viewing area spans east to just over the Indiana border, north to Kankakee, west to Springfield and south to Effingham. From breaking updates and severe weather to Fighting Illini and Illinois Capitol news, WCIA 3 News is your local news leader.

WMBD News in Peoria brings you the latest breaking news, weather and sports from across central Illinois. CIProud.com is home to central Illinois’ most accurate forecasts from Your Local Weather Authority. Download our news app for updates on the go. We are Central Illinois Proud.

Wisconsin

WFRV Local 5 in Green Bay covers northeast Wisconsin from the lakeshore to the Northwoods and everything in between. WFRV News delivers the latest breaking news and stories that impact our community. Wearegreenbay.com is home to northeast Wisconsin’s most accurate forecast from Storm Team 5. Download our news app or weather app for the latest while you’re on the go.

FOX 25 48 in La Crosse is home to First News at Nine and Destination Football. WLAX and wiproud.com deliver the latest news, weather and sports scores for La Crosse, Eau Claire and Winona. Stay in the know on the go by downloading our mobile app.

Indiana

WXIN Fox59 in Indianapolis covers all of central Indiana for breaking news, accurate weather and crime mapping to help keep the community safe. The Fox59 team of meteorologists delivers the area’s most accurate weather forecast in every newscast and on fox59.com.

WTTV CBS4 in Indianapolis covers all of the news, information and consumer alerts in central Indiana. The station is the home of the Indianapolis Colts. CBS4 is dedicated to uncovering scams and investigating the actions of local businesses. Get your forecast first in every CBS4 newscast and on cbs4indy.com.

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson. Tristatehomepage.com is home to Home Team Friday, Funky Fruit and Tasty Tuesday. Download our news app or weather app for updates on the go.

WANE 15 in Fort Wayne provides coverage you can count on for breaking news and weather on TV and on wane.com for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The WANE 15 news app and weather app keep people safe and informed while on the go, no matter the time of day.

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute and its surrounding counties in Indiana and Illinois. Visit mywabashvalley.com for the most up-to-date, accurate information and forecasts from Terre Haute’s no. #1 weather authority. Download our app for updates on the go.

Michigan

WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids brings you the latest breaking news, weather and traffic from West Michigan’s news leader. WOODTV.com is home to West Michigan’s most accurate forecasts from Storm Team 8. Download our news app and weather app for updates from News 8.

WLNS in Lansing is the top-rated station for news and entertainment in mid-Michigan, serving the greater Lansing area, Michigan State Capital and Jackson and Hillsdale counties. 6 News is the official weather and traffic source for Michigan State University Athletics. From breaking news and severe weather to stories that matter to your community, wlns.com and 6 News are here for you.

WJMN Local 3 News in Marquette shares the latest local news, weather forecasts and sports from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It’s our privilege to tell your stories and address issues within our community. We’re here to keep you connected with upmatters.com. Download our news app for updates wherever you are.