Remarkable Women of Rockford

First of our four nominees Kelli Ritschell-Boehle

March will be International Women’s Month and to celebrate, we’re highlighting four women who viewers nominated for their contributions to the Stateline.

Kelli Ritschell-Boehle is all about making wishes come true through the Nik’s Wish Foundation, which she formed after the tragedy of losing her son. She turned his death from cancer into a mission to help others.

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, Eyewitness News wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Eyewitness News will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

In order to celebrate these women, we need your help to learn about their background and stories. Stay tuned as we announce the final nominates a Remarkable Woman in your life. In the number of weeks, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award.