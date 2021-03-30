Remarkable Woman: Teresa Reeverts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Living on the streets, feeling hopeless and forgotten–sometimes it takes just one person to make a connection to turn a life around.

Teresa Reeverts has been that person for many. One woman who credits Teresa with changing her life wants everyone to know Teresa is truly remarkable.

Helping people in need isn’t just a job for Teresa Reeverts. It’s a calling.

“When you’re dealing with people who are really hurting, it’s difficult. So my family would probably say that I’m on call maybe 18 hours a day,” Reeverts said.

For years, the mother of four has been helping people get through tough times. Teresa first met Tracey Creed in 2013. Tracy says it was during one of the darkest times of her life.

“I came from the streets. I was an alcoholic for many years. So when I came in here, you know, I was really down, tore up, homeless and everything,: sauid Creed.

Tracey entered the Women’s Life Recovery Program at Rockford Rescue Mission. It’s a long-term program that helps people in desperate circumstances. Teresa was Tracey’s case manager.

“We had a rocky start to our relationship but we grew closer and closer and she’s done a great job of staying her course and sobriety. And she has a totally different life today. And I was lucky just to be a part of it,” Reeverts explained.

Tracey says she feels like the lucky one…believing she probably wouldn’t be here today without Teresa’s help turning her life around.

“I now have a home. I no longer drink. I do no drugs. I’m back with my family. My kids talk to me,” she said. “I have a church. It’s great. My life is really great.”

Using social media, Tracey tracked down Teresa’s daughter Alyssa. Tracey asked Alyssa for help nominating Teresa for Nexstar’s nationwide 2021 Woman of Year. Alyssa jumped at the chance.

“It’s one thing for myself or my siblings to say, ‘I’m proud of you. I’m proud of the work you do.’ But I just felt like, you know, she deserves credit on a bigger platform,” said Alyssa.

Alyssa says her mom has devoted her life to making positive changes in people’s lives, and works tirelessly to do so. Day or night, if someone is in need, Teresa’s door and arms are always open.

“My job in my life has been a Mom and a surrogate Mom for a lot of people. And that’s the highest honor that you can ever get,” explained Teresa.

One winner will be announced this Thursday during the 6:00 p.m. news.