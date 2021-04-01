Remarkable Women winner announced!

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — All throughout March, we introduced some of the most Remarkable Women in our area.

Every Tuesday, we told you about each of them, nominated by our viewers.

Today, we reveal the winner!

The nominees are:

Vicki Benson, who makes sure children know they matter. Through Rosie’s Birthday Club, Vicki has recognized thousands of local kids on the special day.

Colleen Holmbeck has a talent for fundraising for non-profit organizations. One of her biggest accomplishments is her work on the development of Riverfront Museum Park.

Debbie Walter lends her time to several local organizations. Debbie is credited with keeping the local Easter Seals program from closing.

And our winner is: Teresa Reeverts. Teresa calls herself a surrogate mom for many people for whom she’s helped turned their life around. She helps with recovery, reconnecting families.