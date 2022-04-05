Which bubble waffle maker is best?

Everybody loves waffles, but it can get boring eating the same old circular waffle day in and day out. You can shake it up a little by making square waffles. However, it’s still pretty much the same. To truly change up your breakfast, make bubble waffles with the Health And Home 3-In-1 Waffle, Bubble Waffle and Omelet Maker. It makes waffles convex circles rather than concave squares, completely changing how it feels to eat without changing the flavor. It can also make standard waffles and omelets.

What to know before you buy a bubble waffle maker

Bubble waffle maker types

There are three types of bubble waffle maker. Two of the options are electric, and one uses your stove.

Electric: The two varieties of electric waffle makers are pressed and flipped. Pressed waffle makers have you pour the batter into the bottom and simply close the lid. They are small and efficient. Flip makers need you to spin the cooking plates to cook the waffle evenly. They are large, expensive and typically found only in commercial environments.

Stovetop: Few stovetop waffle makers are still produced, let alone bubble waffle makers, as they are more dangerous and less effective. It's best to ignore this option should you find one.

Waffle results

A given bubble waffle maker produces waffles of varying shapes, sizes and amounts. Most bubble waffle makers only produce one waffle at a time in a six-sided honeycomb-like shape roughly 6 inches wide. Budget makers usually cut the size down to 3 to 4 inches long but retain the shape. Most makers produce a 0.75- to 1-inch thick waffle, even budget makers.

What to look for in a quality bubble waffle maker

Extra plates

Some bubble waffle makers have swappable cooking plates and include a standard waffle plate in addition to bubble waffles. A few also include an omelet cooking plate.

Temperature settings

The best bubble waffle makers offer temperature control during cooking. This lets you increase the heat for a crispy waffle or lower it for a soft waffle. Most bubble waffle makers don’t have a temperature control option, requiring you to go strictly by time cooked to produce your preferred result.

Indicator lights

Most bubble waffle makers have one indicator light that tells you the heating element is powered and functioning. The best have a second indicator light which triggers once the waffle has finished cooking. Some use a sound effect rather than, or in addition to, a cooked indicator light.

How much you can expect to spend on a bubble waffle maker

Bubble waffle makers usually cost $25-$50. Some mini makers can cost as little as $15. Higher-end makers usually cost $50-$75. The most advanced makers usually cost more than $100, possibly as much as $200-plus.

Bubble waffle maker FAQ

How long does a bubble waffle take to cook?

A. That depends equally on your waffle recipe, the bubble waffle maker you’re using and how much batter you need to fill it. Some makers have indicator lights that trigger once the waffle is fully cooked. Most will require some trial and error on your part before you find the proper balance of batter amount, heat and time to produce your preferred doneness of waffle.

How should I clean a waffle maker?

A. That depends on the cooking plates. The easiest bubble waffle makers to clean are those with removable nonstick plates. Just wait for them to cool, take them out and clean them as you would any other kitchen gear. If they aren’t removable, you’ll need to be careful how you scrub them so that you don’t get any water into the electrical components if it has any. Non-stick plates will likely need to have charred batter chipped away. You can wipe the exterior clean of batter without fuss.

Can my children safely use a bubble waffle maker?

A. Yes, with the proper oversight. Most bubble waffle makers use handles that are detached enough from the cooking plates and heating element that burning oneself is fairly difficult to do. However, pouring batter and removing a cooked waffle brings children dangerously close to the hot metal plates — it’s best that younger children not be allowed to perform these tasks at all.

What’s the best bubble waffle maker to buy?

Top bubble waffle maker

Health and Home 3-In-1 Waffle, Bubble Waffle and Omelet Maker

What you need to know: This pick includes three plate types for breakfast variety.

What you’ll love: This three-in-one waffle maker includes bubble and standard waffle cooking plates plus an omelet cooking plate. All of the plates are nonstick. Cool-touch handles make opening and closing simple and safe. Indicator lights show when the maker is on and once it has fully preheated.

What you should consider: Some consumers didn’t receive the correct variety of cooking plates. Others were unhappy with the lack of precise temperature control.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bubble waffle maker for the money

CucinaPro Mini Bubble Waffle Maker

What you need to know: This budget pick can still make a mean bubble waffle.

What you’ll love: Multiple recipes and an easy-to-follow instruction guide are included. One waffle only takes minutes to cook. The cooking plates are nonstick and easy to clean. It includes a cord wrap and stands upright for easy storage.

What you should consider: The bubble waffles it makes are small. Some consumers had issues with the maker becoming hot enough to cook properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dyna-Living Bubble Waffle Maker

What you need to know: This rotating pick doesn’t mess around.

What you’ll love: The cooking plates are non-stick and each heat equally when flipped 180 degrees. It has a temperature control knob that hits 50-250 degrees. It has an adjustable cooking timer that goes up to five minutes. It has a power indicator light.

What you should consider: It’s among the priciest options. It takes up significant kitchen counter space and is difficult to store.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

