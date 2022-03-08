Which PetSmart cat food is best?

We all love our cats and want to make sure they are as healthy and happy as possible. Proper nutrition is essential to a long and happy life, but finding the right food for your feline can be challenging. There are seemingly endless options that all claim to be the best product on the shelves.

Once you know what to look for and what to avoid, you won’t have trouble picking high-quality cat food, such as Nature’s Variety Instinct Original Cat Food. It contains cage-free chicken and is grain-free. It also is free of potato, corn, wheat, soy and artificial colors and preservatives.

What to know before you buy a PetSmart cat food

PetSmart has a huge selection of dry and wet cat foods ready to meet the needs and preferences of your cat. Remember that every cat is different, and what might be the best food for one cat might not make the cut for another. If you have a multi-cat household, you might need a few different formulas on hand. Before you place your order, there are a few key considerations to take into account.

Age

A cat’s nutritional requirements change as they age. The caloric density a kitten requires is vastly different from that of an adult or senior cat. If you know your cat’s exact age, that will definitely help. Usually pet foods have a recommended age range on their bag or in their product description. If you don’t know your cat’s age, a vet can give you an estimate following an exam. A cat should eat kitten food until they are 1 year old. Feed them adult cat food between the ages of 1-7 and senior food if they are 7 years old or more.

Special needs

If your cat is overweight, has a sensitive stomach or skin, experiences excessive hairballs or has any other special needs, you should consider a cat food formulated with these conditions in mind. Be sure to check with your vet first, especially if your cat has a serious medical condition. Remember, specialized foods are not a substitute for prescription diets, but the right kind of cat food can help treat some mild health conditions.

Wet food vs. dry food

Many cat food brands offer both wet and dry food options. Some people feed exclusively wet or dry food, while others mix the two together. The jury is out on whether one is better than the other, but some cats simply prefer wet or dry and will go on a hunger strike if not provided their preference. Wet food does tend to be more expensive, but other than that, it’s up to preference from both cat and human.

What you should look for in a quality PetSmart cat food

Protein sources

Cats are carnivores, which means their natural diet consists of animal proteins. However, that doesn’t mean that your cat’s food will be 100% meat; it just means that protein from meat will be higher up on the ingredient list. The animal used for protein in the food will dictate how the ingredient is portrayed on the bag. Try to find brands that use the meat and not some byproduct, like chicken meal. Protein should be the first ingredient listed on the back of the bag, indicating that it has the highest percentage content in that given formula.

Fat

Most adult cats need food with a fat percentage between 20%-24%. Since you can’t spot this on an ingredient list, you’ll need to look at the guaranteed analysis to confirm the fat percentage. Anything lower than 20% will leave your cat lacking, and anything higher than 24% could promote an unhealthy weight in your feline friend. It’s important to note that these percentages are for adult cats, and the needs are different for kittens and senior cats.

Grains or grain-free

As carnivores, cats don’t need much grain in their diet at all. That being said, some foods use grains as a minor ingredient to help bind their formula together. Small amounts of grains will not hurt most cats, but if they have an allergy to grains, a small amount can be harmful. Choosing a grain-free recipe is the safest route, and most cat foods have at least a few grain-free formulas to choose from.

How much you can expect to spend on a PetSmart cat food

Prices vary depending on the style, brand and formula. Canned wet food is generally more expensive compared to dry food, even if they have the same formula. In general, you should budget somewhere in between $10-$40 for your cat’s food.

PetSmart cat food FAQ

What should I feed a cat who is a picky eater?

A. Since there is such a wide range of cat food available, it’s likely that you will find something to satisfy your cat’s taste and your desire to keep them healthy. However, this may take some experimentation. If your cat needs to eat a specific food for medical reasons and simply refuses, there are plenty of tasty mix-ins and meal toppers that can help entice your furry friend.

How do I switch my cat from one food to another?

A. To avoid stomach upset, you should switch your cat between foods slowly over the course of 7-10 days. Gradually mix your cat’s old food with their new food over time, and slowly wean them off the old food. This will allow your cat’s system to adjust to the new food and help you avoid any messes that may come with stomach discomfort.

What are the best PetSmart cat foods to buy?

Top PetSmart cat food

Nature’s Variety Instinct Original Cat Food – Grain-Free, Chicken

What you need to know: Nature’s Instinct is famous for making top-of-the-line pet foods that don’t compromise on quality ingredients.

What you’ll love: This grain-free food boasts a 41% protein and 21% fat content, making this a nutritious dry food option. The guaranteed live probiotics present in this formula help promote a healthy gut while natural omegas keep the coat healthy and beautiful.

What you should consider: This food does come with a hefty price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by PetSmart

Top PetSmart cat food for the money

Blue Buffalo Indoor Health Adult Cat Food – Chicken and Brown Rice

What you need to know: This food was formulated with the needs of indoor cats in mind, offering a well-balanced option that is easy on the calories and tummies.

What you’ll love: Whole chicken is the first ingredient listed followed by chicken meal, which shows that this food is well formulated with a high meat content for your little carnivore. With this Blue Buffalo food, you can ensure your cat is getting high-quality nutrition at an easy-to-swallow price.

What you should consider: This food is not suitable for cats with an allergy to grains.

Where to buy: Sold by PetSmart

Worth checking out

Nulo MedalSeries Indoor Adult Cat Food – Grain-Free, Duck and Cod

What you need to know: The first four ingredients listed in this high-quality recipe are animal protein sources.

What you’ll love: With four protein sources and impressive user ratings, it’s no surprise that this food has a lot of loyal customers. Plus, users report that this food is a favorite among picky felines.

What you should consider: This food’s low fat content may not make it suitable for outdoor cats.

Where to buy: Sold by PetSmart

Sophia Jurgens writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

