Which pink tennis racket is best?

Tennis is an excellent game to play either competitively or casually with friends. But you can’t play your best without a proper racket. However, there’s more to rackets than just a net and a handle. Every aspect, including its dimension and weight, affects your swing. Even choosing a racket in your favorite color can help you enjoy the game more.

If you’re looking for a quality racket in pink, the best is the Lunnade Adults Tennis Racket. Its weight and size make it perfect both for beginners and those a little further along, and it includes a case.

What to know before you buy a pink tennis racket

Head size

A tennis racket‘s head size determines how easy it is to control and how powerfully you can hit a ball. Smaller heads are easier for control, larger ones better for power. Most adult rackets have head sizes between 100-105 square inches. Kids rackets have smaller heads.

Length

A tennis racket’s length also affects control and power — longer rackets equal more power and less control — but it’s important to fit the racket to your body. Adults and older teens should use rackets 25-29 inches long. Kids should use 19- to 25-inch-long rackets.

Weight

Tennis racket weights affect power and control, too, with heavier weights providing more power and less control. You must be able to use a given weight without strain to be effective with the racket. The average adult weight is about 10 1/2 to 11 1/4 ounces, or 300-320 grams, with lighter and heavier rackets to either side. Kids should use rackets no heavier than about 10 1/4 ounces, or 290 grams.

What to look for in a quality pink tennis racket

Frame material

Modern tennis rackets mostly use frames made of aluminum or graphite, with a few mixing graphite and other materials. Pink is usually found on the frame.

Aluminum frames are light, easy to control and provide respectable power and accuracy. The trade-off is their low durability.

Graphite frames are light as well, but are extra-tough and provide a little more power. However, they can take a greater toll on your joints.

Mixed frames use materials such as fiberglass or titanium mixed with graphite. They typically provide the same benefits of a graphite-only frame but are a little more forgiving to use.

Grip

Tennis racket grips are made of leather, rubber or synthetics. Pink is infrequently found on the grip due to the grip’s tendency to attract grime, which pink helps to stand out.

Leather grips are durable and mold to your hand the more you use them, for a truly personalized grip. However, sweat makes them slippery.

Rubber grips practically stick to your hand, but they need replacing more often than leather or synthetics.

Synthetic grips are most common thanks to their middle-of-the-road cost, durability and grip. It's hard to go wrong with this material.

Strings

Most tennis racket strings are made from nylon, though some use animal intestine-based strings called natural gut, which is as high-cost as it is high-quality. The tenser you string your racket, the more control you have at the expense of power. Strings can be pink, though it can be hard to see.

How much you can expect to spend on a pink tennis racket

Pink tennis rackets typically cost $20-$200, though a few exceed $200. Most beginner and intermediate rackets run $20-$50. Serious players need to spend at least $50, though prices closer to $100 are more likely.

Pink tennis racket FAQ

What should I look for to increase the power or accuracy of my swing?

A. Power and accuracy are opposite sides of a coin. Everything that lets you hit harder makes it harder to control, and vice versa. That said, the biggest influences on power come from head size, racket length and weight, with higher numbers for each equaling higher power. However, you must still be able to wield a large racket — if it’s too big for you, it will worsen both your power and accuracy, and likely cause an injury.

How do I maintain a pink tennis racket?

A. There’s not much you need to do for most tennis rackets besides replacing the strings and grip as they wear out. A pink racket, though, requires more cleaning than others since the bright color makes the grime of sweat and dirt stand out sharply. Give it a gentle scrub with a damp towel and keep it in a case for travel and storage.

To prevent breakage, do everything you can to prevent slamming the racket into the ground, as this will cause microfractures that eventually lead to an unfixable shattered racket.

Top pink tennis racket

Lunnade Adults Tennis Racket

What you need to know: This is an excellent racket for newbie and developing players alike.

What you’ll love: This racket is one continuous piece for stability and durability with a head size of 102 square inches and a weight of 9.8 ounces, or 280 grams. The grip has a shockproof sweatband and the racket comes with a protective case.

What you should consider: A few consumers had issues with sections of the racket, including the grips, deteriorating faster than expected. The pink grip tape gets dirty fast.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pink tennis racket for the money

Teloon Tennis Rackets For Adults Set

What you need to know: You can’t play alone, so this two-racket set equips you and your competition.

What you’ll love: The set includes two rackets, one pink and one black, with matching protective cases, plus two tennis balls and two overgrips and vibration dampeners. Both rackets are 27 inches long with 102-square-inch heads and weights of 290 grams. The rackets’ grips are 4.25 inches.

What you should consider: The overgrips’ and vibration dampeners’ colors are randomly selected. The racket weights aren’t enough to provide much power to your swing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wilson Junior/Youth Tennis Racket

What you need to know: This is a good starter racket for kids.

What you’ll love: It’s available in lengths of 19-25 inches at 2-inch intervals, making it suitable for kids aged 5-10. The frame is made of AirLite Alloy for lightness and durability, and the head has a bumper guard.

What you should consider: Older kids may outgrow it quickly. Some parents found the racket sizing chart inaccurate to their children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

