Which Samsung curved monitor is best?

It seems like it never happened, but curved TVs were once a pretty big deal. Though the concept was intriguing, in the end, it could never provide a perfect viewing experience unless the viewer was sitting up close, right in the center. Though curved TVs have mostly disappeared from the market, curved computer monitors are now gaining popularity.

A curved monitor can offer valuable benefits if you want a better gaming or working experience. You can never go wrong with a Samsung monitor, like the Samsung 49-Inch CHG90 QLED Curved Gaming Monitor. Customers love it for its vibrant colors, impressive visuals and super-wide display.

What to know before you buy a Samsung curved monitor

Curved vs. flat

If you’re reading this, you’re probably set on buying a curved monitor. However, some find curved monitors uncomfortable for viewing, especially at an angle. If you plan to stream movies and TV shows often and watch them at an angle, a curved monitor is a waste of money.

If you want to use your monitor for office work or gaming, it’s a good investment and can benefit you in many ways. In any case, choose a monitor that suits your needs.

Size

Curved monitors range in width. The smallest ones are around 22 inches wide, while the largest can be between 32 and 50 inches. Screens between 22 and 32 inches are suitable for small spaces and are ideal for office workers or casual gamers.

Screens wider than 32 inches often have more features geared toward hardcore gamers, but they can also be useful for work if you need to have several windows on your screen simultaneously.

Screen type

LED screens are the most common, and while they’re suitable for basic daily tasks, a QLED or OLED display is much more ideal for gaming and streaming high-definition content. QLED displays offer stunning visuals and vibrant colors, but their contrast isn’t as good as OLED monitors. An OLED monitor offers truer black levels, making movies and games with lots of dark or nighttime scenarios more watchable in low-light environments.

What to look for in a quality Samsung curved monitor

Refresh rate

A standard refresh rate is 60Hz and is enough for office work, streaming content and casual gaming. However, if you’re planning on using your monitor for extensive gaming sessions, a 120Hz refresh rate offers a more fluid and smooth experience.

Resolution

Most curved monitors have a full high-definition 1080p display resolution, but ultra-high-definition monitors can relay 4K content at 3840p. If you’re going to use your monitor for work and the occasional media streaming, a full HD display is adequate and usually the cheaper option. However, if you’re a gamer or want to watch 4K movies, you’ll need a UHD monitor that displays vibrant colors and sharp visuals to get the most out of your content.

Game mode

If your main priority is gaming, it’s crucial to have a game mode setting at your disposal. Game modes have pre-calibrated image settings, including brightness, contrast, and sharpness. It essentially disables non-essential features and focuses on reducing input lag.

How much you can expect to spend on a Samsung curved monitor

It depends on the size, but you can find a curved LED monitor in the $200-$600 range, but if you want a UHD monitor, it can cost you anywhere from $600-$1,200.

Samsung curved monitor FAQ

Why aren’t curved displays suitable for multiple people viewing simultaneously?

A. Curved displays only immerse viewers positioned directly centered in front of them. Watching from an angle causes an optical image distortion because the “side” of the image closest to you begins to appear shorter.

Are curved monitors more expensive than flat screens?

A. All things considered equal such as size and resolution, curved monitors are usually more expensive because the technology used in curved monitors is newer and more advanced.

What’s the best Samsung curved monitor to buy?

Top Samsung curved monitor

Samsung 49-Inch CHG90 QLED Curved Gaming Monitor

What you need to know: It’s great for work, but this monitor is a must-have for avid gamers looking for a smooth and immersive experience.

What you’ll love: This ultra-wide monitor has a 32:9 aspect ratio and has a blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate. Quantum dot technology allows millions of different color shades to be displayed with crystal-clear definition. Also, it has high-dynamic-range technology for better color contrasts.

What you should consider: The stand is large and can compromise mouse and keyboard setups and the legs are built awkwardly. Also, it can only tilt upward.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Samsung curved monitor for the money

Samsung C27F390 27-Inch Curved LED Monitor

What you need to know: This monitor is easy on the wallet but looks fantastic, and it’s perfect for office work or light gaming.

What you’ll love: It has a stylish but slim and lightweight design and boasts a fast 4ms response time and a 60Hz refresh rate for a smooth viewing experience. It also supports AMD FreeSync Technology for a seamless gaming experience and has a 3000:1 contrast ratio for relaying deep blacks.

What you should consider: Game mode displays vibrant colors, but unfortunately, sharpness is too high and cannot be adjusted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Staples

Worth checking out

Samsung LU32J590 32-Inch UHD Monitor

What you need to know: If you want a reasonably priced widescreen monitor with a stunning UHD resolution display, this model is worth a look.

What you’ll love: This monitor relays stunning 4K visuals, and at 32 inches wide, you can work more fluidly and efficiently to boost productivity. It also has an upscaling feature to convert standard and high definition video output to near-UHD levels.

What you should consider: It’s decent for casual gaming sessions, but serious gamers won’t be satisfied with its 60Hz refresh rate. Also, some found the stand wobbly.

Where to buy: Sold by Staples

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews.

