Which shoe racks are best?

Taking your shoes off in a home is standard for many households, but having a concise, out-of-the-way place to put them seems to be less common. Cue the shoe rack: a wide range of shoe organizers that make it clear where shoes go, making them easy to find and, sometimes, adding a new aesthetic to your decor. Where you plan to put it and how many shoes you have will determine which shoe rack is best. This Micro Fabric Shoe Rack And Hallway Bench is a great space-saving solution.

What to know before you buy a shoe rack

Location

Where you plan to put your shoe rack will influence which is best for your needs. The best shoe racks are often used publicly, like in entryways or hallways. In those cases, buyers usually choose models that are similar to the surrounding area. Depending on where you hope to place your shoe rack, you may also require smaller overall models that will fit better in tight spaces.

Types of shoe racks

There are many types of shoe racks available today, so you should be able to find one that fits in with your home. Common types include hanging door shoe racks, vertical or horizontal multitier shoe shelves and bench seat shoe racks, among others still. While shoe shelves and benches are the obvious decorative option, they offer less space-saving qualities than those that hang on doors.

Shoe quantity

You’ll also need to consider how many shoes you hope to store. Shoe racks can range in available quantity, with smaller versions holding fewer shoes and larger ones holding more. You can find shoe racks that hold as few as 12-16 individual shoes, with some that can hold up to 50 or more.

What to look for in a quality shoe rack

Durable

Shoe racks are easy to bang up since it’s pretty easy to hit them when kicking off your shoes. That’s why it’s important to find a shoe rack that’s durable to withstand everyday use. Shoe racks with decent durability can be found in a wide range of materials and styles, while some models in wood or metal tend to have an advantage in this category.

Suitable for your shoes

Ultimately, you want your shoe rack to work for your shoes. Depending on what types and what range of shoes you own, certain racks may work better or worse for you. If you often wear boots, for instance, many racks may be too small to accommodate the full size of your daily pair. For those that wear mostly flip-flops, on the other hand, you can probably save space by purchasing a shoe organizer with smaller compartments.

Space-saving

Many prefer narrow or small shoe racks for their space-saving qualities. Although they’re used every time you go outside, shoe racks aren’t exactly the cosmetic center of a given room — though certain racks can still take up a lot of space. Finding a small enough shoe rack to fit into confined rooms is a great way to maximize space without sacrificing the carpet or floor. Still, those that are prioritizing design over size may not need to consider a small or space-saving shoe rack.

How much you can expect to spend on shoe racks

While cheap shoe racks may be priced as low as $12, most midrange ones will cost closer to $20-$25. You can expect to spend $50 or more on some high-end shoe racks.

Shoe rack FAQ

Do they make narrow shoe racks for small spaces?

A. If your space is confined, you can find several narrow space-saving shoe rack solutions. Bench shoe racks are great for narrow spaces and hallways since they offer a seat for taking shoes on and off. Another common solution is using a hanging shoe rack, or you can simply choose a model that’s narrow enough to remain off to the side.

Which shoe racks are best for guests?

A. If you host guests often, choosing a shoe rack that’s both accessible and organized can be tricky. Many prefer bench shoe racks for entryways, or more laid out designs that make it clear where a guest’s shoes should go.

What’s the best shoe rack to buy?

Top shoe rack

Micro Fabric Storage Organizer Shoe Rack And Hallway Bench

What you need to know: This is a great option for those using a shoe rack in the hallway since it also doubles as a microfiber bench seat.

What you’ll love: This rack features two tiers for shoe storage. Beyond its convenience, the microfiber upholstery also offers an elegant design in combination with the wooden black frame and silver racks.

What you should consider: This bench may not be suitable for larger shoes, and it’s heavier than other shoe storage solutions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shoe rack for the money

Whitmor Nonslip Hanging Door Shoe Rack

What you need to know: This is a great space-saving solution, offering a ton of shoe storage when hung on the back of a door.

What you’ll love: Great for small bedrooms, this includes space for up to 36 pairs of shoes. It also has a nonslip design on the shoe racks and folds up when not in use. Buyers can purchase this hanging shoe rack in non-folding designs in gray or white.

What you should consider: This rack works better in larger closets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Songmics 10-Tier Shoe Rack Shelf With Dustproof Cover

What you need to know: It offers a whopping 10 tiers for storing lots of shoes, and its ultralight design makes it easy to move around and set up.

What you’ll love: This can organize up to 45 pairs of shoes. It also includes a zipping cover for preventing dust collection. You can purchase this in either black or gray, and it’s simple to put together.

What you should consider: This shoe rack is more expensive than many others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

