Which black robes are best?

There’s nothing better than wearing your coziest robe on a chilly, lazy Sunday. The only barrier to achieving this level of comfort is the sheer volume of robes available on the market. From the construction and design to finding the proper fit, picking a robe can be more challenging than you think.

That said, one of the best black robes is the Alexander Del Rossa Men’s Fleece Solid Colored Robe. This robe is comfortable and made to last.

What to know before you buy a black robe

Size and length

The size of a robe typically refers to how it fits across your waist and chest, though some sizing charts will go by your weight instead. Whatever chart is being used, simply find those measurements on yourself and purchase accordingly.

Length refers to where the robe hits on your calf. Robe length options typically run anywhere from the knee down to the foot. Some robes allow you to choose your preferred length, while other styles only have one length option. If given a choice, the length is measured by starting at the base of the neck and moving down.

Weight

Some robes are light as a feather, and others can be surprisingly heavy on your frame. Heavier robes tend to be warmer and more plush. Some consumers find heavy robes to feel constricting, while others find the weight adds additional comfort.

What to look for in a quality black robe

Material

Robes can be made from a large variety of materials. However, more often than not, they are made from a mix of materials. Oftentimes, the material is the best indicator of what type of function that robe is meant to serve. For example, some robes are meant to be used directly after getting out of a shower or bath, while other styles are geared toward keeping the wearer cool on a hot day. One of the most common materials used is fleece because it’s inexpensive, easy to maintain and highly comfortable.

Extra features

Extra robe features include a hood and pockets. Hoods are useful for staying warm in colder temperatures. Additionally, if your robe is of the post-shower variety, the hood can contain damp hair. Pockets are much more common than hoods, though not all robes include them. If you plan on doing some serious lounging in your robe, make sure it includes pockets so you can keep your phone and other personal belongings with you.

How much you can expect to spend on a black robe

Black robes have a wide range of pricing options that are mostly dependent on the material and brand. An inexpensive robe can cost as low as $20, while a brand-name option made with top-dollar materials can easily exceed $100.

Black robe FAQ

What are the functions that a robe can serve?

A. Robes serve three main functions depending on their construction: staying warm, staying cool and staying dry. Most robes are designed to keep you warm while you lounge around your home. These robes are typically made of natural fibers, such as cotton and wool, or synthetics, such as fleece. Cashmere is a popular but expensive option. If warmth is not your goal, a robe made of satin or silk will keep you cool. Finally, robes that help you dry off are usually made of cotton or microfiber, and they tend to be on the pricier side.

What’s the best way to wash a robe?

A. Unfortunately, there’s no easy answer to this question. Most robes have unique washing requirements that are based on the main material and any construction elements. All robes come with instructions on how to wash them, which should be followed closely to prevent damage. One overall note is to never machine wash a robe unless it explicitly states that it is safe to do so.

What’s the best black robe to buy?

Top black robe

Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Solid Colored Robe

What you need to know: If you love to lounge around your home in warmth and comfort, this top-tier fleece robe is an excellent choice.

What you’ll love: This black fleece robe is available in six size options ranging from small to medium to 7X to 8X. The black color options are black and two styles of black/gray. The hood provides additional comfort, and the material is lightweight.

What you should consider: The robe is not absorbent, so it is not meant to be worn right after baths or showers. Additionally, the price is high compared to similar options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black robe for the money

NY Threads Luxurious Shawl Collar Fleece Bathrobe with Hood

What you need to know: This low-cost black robe has a similar construction and design as the first robe but at roughly half the cost.

What you’ll love: The three size options for this black robe are small/medium, large/1X and 2X/3X. It has a good level of absorbency, and the hood helps dry your hair and keep your head warm.

What you should consider: Some consumers were unhappy about the amount of static, fuzz and lint generated by this black robe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

David Archy Soft Fleece Plush Robe

What you need to know: Another top-dollar black robe that fits and feels like a dream.

What you’ll love: This black robe is available in four sizes from small to extra-large. The black color options are solid black as well as two styles of black/gray. Unlike many other options, the belt is stitched to this robe, so it won’t constantly be uneven or go missing.

What you should consider: Some consumers expressed that the sleeves were too long, while others felt the stitching could have been more secure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.