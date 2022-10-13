Try wearing a white blouse or T-shirt to keep attention on your midi skirt.

Which midi skirts are best for fall?

Now that we’re officially in fall, it’s time to start dressing for the change in weather. Depending on where you are in the country, it may still be hot outside or it could be feeling closer to winter than fall. No matter your situation, a midi skirt is an excellent and stylish addition to your wardrobe. Additionally, “midi” only refers to the length of the skirt. As such, you can grab a midi skirt in almost any design and style.

What to know before you buy a midi skirt for fall

Midi vs. maxi

When shopping for midi skirts you’ll likely run across the term “maxi.” The difference is the length of the skirt.

skirts are technically any skirt that goes no higher than 2 inches below the knee and ends no lower than above the ankles. Maxi skirts are technically any skirt that ends around the ankles or touches the floor.

Some skirts end around the border between midi and maxi. The manufacturer or designer may make a call and list it as one or the other or it could be listed as both to reach a wider search audience. Regardless, you can make your own decision based on the look you’re trying to achieve.

Pockets

Anyone who’s worn clothing designed for women knows the pain of not having any pockets. As it happens there are many midi skirts with pockets, whether they be obvious or cleverly hidden in the folds of the skirt.

Care

Most midi skirts can be safely machine-washed and -dried, but the cycle details differ. For example, some may need to be washed on a cold and delicate cycle while others are sturdy enough to be washed on essentially any cycle and temperature combination. Always triple-check the care instructions to avoid ruining your new skirt.

Cost

Non-brand-name skirts typically cost $15-$40 depending on the materials used and the manufacturer. Brand-name skirts typically cost at least $100 and can cost $500-plus.

What are the best midi skirts to buy for fall?

Allegra K Midi Skirt

This polyester skirt has an elastic waist and a relaxed fit for a comfortable day out. It can be machine-washed with like colors. It comes in five sizes and 15 designs.

Sold by Amazon

American Trends Midi Skirt

This skirt is pleated for some extra body and has a high waist with an elastic waistband. It comes in five sizes, in eight colors and two animal-inspired prints.

Sold by Amazon

Avanova Midi Skirt

This skirt has a high slit on one side to make it easier to move and add some carefree style points. It comes in four sizes and 16 designs.

Sold by Amazon

Azue Midi Skirt

This skirt comes in four styles, five solid-color designs with buttons and pockets and two patterned designs without pockets. It’s made of polyester for durability and breathability but needs to be hand-washed.

Sold by Amazon

Belle Poque Midi Skirt

The pleating and high waist give this skirt an old-fashioned look but the buttons on the waist keep it from feeling too old school. It comes in seven sizes and 39 designs in a mix of solid colors and patterns.

Sold by Amazon

Chigant Midi Skirt

This casual skirt feels equally at home on a trip to the store as it does for a party on the beach, plus it has pockets. It comes in five sizes and 11 designs.

Sold by Amazon

The Drop Midi Skirt

This high-waisted skirt ends at a point below the knee that pushes the definition of “midi skirt,” but its elegant simplicity is hard to turn down. It comes in 10 sizes and five designs.

Sold by Amazon

Exlura Midi Skirt

This skirt comes in six sizes and 17 designs that make it easy to pair with accessories or keep it simple with a white blouse. It also has pockets.

Sold by Amazon

Grace Karin Midi Skirt

This skirt is lightly pleated and has a high elastic waist, making this perfect for a casual date or a day at the office. It comes in five sizes and 22 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Idealsanxun Midi Skirt

This skirt incorporates some wool to keep you warm as the fall evenings grow colder, plus it has pockets. It comes in seven sizes and 39 designs.

Sold by Amazon

Keasmto Midi Skirt

This skirt uses silk to give it some shine and makes it feel lovely against the skin. It comes in five sizes, leopard print, black and brown.

Sold by Amazon

Lyaner Midi Skirt

This skirt has a slight slit to ease your stride and give it that extra touch of youthful style. It comes in five sizes and 17 designs.

Sold by Amazon

Sheln Midi Skirt

This skirt has a high slit that makes it seem extra-playful and the high waist only makes it better. It comes in six sizes and six designs.

Sold by Amazon

Soowalaoo Midi Skirt

This leopard print skirt is made of polyester and satin for a luxurious feel and shimmering look without the high price of pure silk. It comes in five sizes.

Sold by Amazon

SSPalu Midi Skirt

This skirt uses a multi-layer design made of a top layer of lace and a bottom layer of soft polyester. It comes in four sizes and 48 designs.

Sold by Amazon

SweatyRocks Midi Skirt

This skirt has a rough-looking texture and uses ties around the waist to secure it, giving it a rustic look. It also has two large pockets. It comes in six sizes and 37 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Verdusa Midi Skirt

The name of this high-waisted skirt’s game is comfort thanks to its medium-length slit and slightly stretchy fabric. It comes in five sizes and 29 designs.

Sold by Amazon

Zaful Midi Skirt

This skirt’s range of designs incorporates bunching to make a slit for style and ease of walking. It comes in four sizes and 11 designs made of a mix of solid colors and colorful patterns.

Sold by Amazon

