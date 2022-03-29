Which T-shirt dress is best?

A T-shirt dress is a great staple to keep in the closet, readily pulled out at a moment’s notice. It can be dressed up for a night out, worn casually as you relax at home or thrown on before you go to run errands. It can be paired with leggings or worn on its own, making it one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe.

The Korsis Women’s Casual T-Shirt Swing Dress is a soft and stylish option that can be worn for all kinds of occasions.

What to know before you buy a T-shirt dress

Popular fabrics

The most common fabrics for a T-shirt dress include cotton, polyester and rayon, as well as a variety of cotton or polyester blends.

Cotton is durable and breathable, though it wrinkles easily. Polyester: Polyester is also durable, won’t shrink in the wash and dries quickly.

Sometimes labeled as viscose, rayon is very soft and affordable but shouldn’t go in the dryer. Cotton-polyester blend: This is a cool and lightweight fabric that brings the best of cotton and polyester to a garment. However, it’s heavier than cotton and stains easily.

Neckline

There are several neckline styles to choose from in T-shirt dresses, each of which has pros and cons for different looks and occasions.

This is a very basic, round neckline similar to a scoopneck, only higher up with much less scoop to it. V-neck: This neckline draws to a point at the bust in the shape of a V. It offers a more dramatic look that shows just a little extra skin.

This neckline is rounded and “scoops” down a few inches lower than a crewneck, showing more skin like the V-neck without the sharp angles. Bateau or boatneck: This neckline is wide and horizontal across the shoulders. It rests higher on the neck, similar to a crewneck, only wider on the sides.

Length

While dress length is heavily dependent on height, especially the length of your legs and torso, T-shirt dresses generally aren’t that long — they should fall a little above the knee or at the knee. Occasionally, the length is longer, especially on shorter wearers, but T-shirt dresses usually don’t fall below the calf.

What to look for in a quality T-shirt dress

Lasting color

Since this kind of dress is a basic staple, the color is going to be the first thing people notice. You want a dress that comes in a beautiful color and, most importantly, maintains that color. Too often, a dress catches your eye because of the color, but then that shade fades and grows dull over time as you wash it. You can help your clothing maintain vivid colors by washing them in cold water and using color-protecting detergent.

No pilling

The last thing you want is to find a cute dress that immediately pills in the wash and starts to look like you’ve had it for years after only a week or two. Tightly woven fabrics are less likely to pill, while fabric blends like poly/cotton pill more noticeably. This is because the fibers they combine are not of equal durability.

Retains shape

A T-shirt dress doesn’t have much shape to begin with, so it’s extra important that what shape it does have is maintained. Polyester and rayon are great fabrics for this, as they’re strong and tend to keep their shape without stretching out. For cotton and cotton blends, it depends on the quality. Cheaper cottons don’t last nearly as long as higher-quality cottons. High-quality cotton is thicker than other cottons and tightly woven with long fibers that make it soft and strong.

How much you can expect to spend on a T-shirt dress

The pricing varies widely, but for the most part, you can find a T-shirt dress for $20-$35.

T-shirt dress FAQ

What kind of material is jersey?

A. It’s a soft, smooth fabric made from cotton or a cotton blend. Often the term is used in a shirt or dress description to describe its feel, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s what the item is made from.

Will a T-shirt dress shrink in the wash?

A. This depends on the fabric. Polyester and spandex don’t shrink in the wash, but cotton does. If you’re worried about something shrinking, try hand washing it in cold water and letting it air dry.

What’s the best T-shirt dress to buy?

Top T-shirt dress

Korsis Women’s Casual T-Shirt Swing Dress

What you need to know: This rayon and spandex A-line T-shirt dress features a cross between a crewneck and a scoopneck. The hem falls just above the knee.

What you’ll love: It’s soft, lightweight and comfortable with over 20 print and solid color options. The prints vary widely and are all beautiful. It comes in seven sizes and has pockets.

What you should consider: It can pill in the wash and runs a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top T-shirt dress for the money

Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Dress

What you need to know: This jersey blend T-shirt dress features a V-neck and the hem falls a little above the knee.

What you’ll love: It’s soft, comfortable and true to size. It comes in 13 colors and six sizes. It’s also machine-washable.

What you should consider: The fabric is on the thin side, and there are no pockets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Merokeety Women’s Casual Tie-Waist T-Shirt Dress

What you need to know: This rayon blend T-shirt dress features a crewneck with cuffed short sleeves and it’s belted around the waist. It falls around the knee.

What you’ll love: The belt and sleeves give this dress a little more personality than other T-shirt dresses. It’s soft, comfortable and has pockets. There are over 20 striped or solid color options. It comes in four sizes and is machine-washable.

What you should consider: It holds up better if you air dry it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

