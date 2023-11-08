Top vacuum deals on Dyson, Shark and Eureka

Black Friday is the perfect time to splurge on items like TVs and computers, but you can also save serious money on more practical items like vacuums. With so many Black Friday vacuum deals to choose from, you can find premium models that make cleaning your floors a breeze at a fraction of their regular cost.

Though Black Friday isn’t until Nov. 24, that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start hunting for deals. The BestReviews Testing Lab has tested dozens of vacuums, and we’re excited to see early discounts on some of our favorite models, including the Dyson V12 Detect Slim and the Roomba s9+.

Stick vacuum deals

Stick vacuums are lightweight and easy to maneuver around your house and between floors. Some are even versatile enough to convert to a hand vac.

29% OFF

Weighing just over 6 pounds, this lightweight stick vacuum makes cleaning your floors a breeze. It has advanced swivel steering that allows for smooth, effortless maneuvering even in tight places, as well as LED headlights to make sure you don’t miss any dirt. The 30-foot cord is long enough to clean an entire room without changing outlets, too.

25% OFF

When we tested the Dyson V8, we were struck by how lightweight and efficient it was. The detangling feature ensured the brush roll never got tangled with long hair, and its superior suction made quick work of messes on both hard flooring and carpeting. We also loved its sleek, simple appearance and how easy it was to change attachments.

22% OFF

This cordless stick vacuum has a two-way folding handle that makes storage much easier. It also offers an extended reach to clean under furniture and 20 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge. It even converts to a hand vac to allow you to clean hard-to-reach areas or inside your car.

Other stick vacuum cleaner deals worth checking out

Shop-vacuum deals

When cleaning more difficult messes, a shop vacuum can handle both dry and wet debris. With one of these industrial models, you can clean everything from puddles in your laundry room to sawdust in your garage.

23% OFF

During testing, we loved how compact this shop vac was, making it easy to store for regular use. It also allows you to use any plastic bag inside the dust bin and has a self-rinsing cycle to make cleanup much easier. It comes with several attachments, too — we were especially impressed by the squeegee tool, which effectively extracted liquid from carpeting in just over a minute.

50% OFF

This shop vac can hold up to 2 gallons of debris, so it can handle large messes. It has a heavy-duty, crust-resistant hose and onboard storage for the hose and its accessories. The filter is also easy to wash and can trap dust and other particles as small as 0.3 microns.

14% OFF

With a 6-gallon capacity and a 4.5-peak horsepower motor, this shop vac can tackle the biggest messes with ease. It has onboard storage for the hose, cord and accessories, so you can keep all the items organized and ready for use. Its large drain port makes it easy to empty after cleaning, too.

Other shop vacuum deals worth checking out

The Costway Ironmax 6-Horsepower 9-Gallon Shop Vacuum Cleaner features premium stainless steel construction, so it holds up well to regular use. 22% OFF

The Prostormer 3-in-1 Wet/Dry Vacuum comes with three accessories to clean multiple surfaces in your home. 20% OFF

Robot vacuum deals

If you want a hands-off approach to cleaning your floors, a robot vacuum can do all the work for you. Some models are even self-emptying, so you don’t need to worry about emptying the dust bin for up to two months.

40% OFF

The Roomba s9+ earned the highest marks across the board when we tested dozens of robot vacuums. We were especially impressed by its ability to remove pet hair and thoroughly clean different types of debris from carpeting. It also has a unique D-shape that allowed it to clean more effectively in corners and along walls than round models. It cleaned for 107 minutes on a single charge, too.

20% OFF

The Eufy X8 was another robot vacuum that impressed us with its pet hair performance on both hard floors and carpeting. It also offered impressive navigation and mapping features, using laser sensors to easily move around furniture, obstacles and tight angles in our testing area. We loved how easy the connected app was to use, too.

29% OFF

One of the newest additions to iRobot’s line of robot vacuums, this hybrid model can vacuum and mop your floors simultaneously with a fully retractable mop head. It detects areas that require scrubbing with the SmartScrub feature and can remember spots that need extra cleaning for future sessions. It also offers advanced obstacle avoidance, so it won’t run into cords, shoes, socks or pet waste.

Other robot vacuum deals worth checking out

With its self-emptying Clean Base, the Roomba i1+ automatically empties its dustbin whenever it’s full. 39% OFF

The Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum cleans using a precision grid that allows it to make multiple passes over an area and ensure it removes all the debris. 20% OFF

Just by switching its bin, the Roomba Combo i5 can vacuum or mop your floors. 35% OFF

The Ecovacs Deebox X2 Omni uses dual-laster Lidar Navigation technology for the most accurate mapping and quick responses to obstacles. 20% OFF

Cordless vacuum deals

With a cordless vacuum, you never have to worry about moving outlets while cleaning. The best models offer impressive suction and battery life to clean as effectively as corded models.

8% OFF

This lightweight, cordless model was easy to maneuver around furniture and in tight corners. Its laser light was our favorite feature, though, illuminating even “invisible” dust and hair on floors to ensure they were as clean as possible. It cleaned for 39 minutes in its Medium power mode, too, so we could clean our entire testing area without recharging.

17% OFF

When we tested the Dyson V15 Detect, it removed all types of debris, including pet hair, from various flooring surfaces with ease. It also provided 43 minutes of cleaning time in Auto mode, which allows it to automatically adjust its suction based on the mess, and 69 minutes in Eco mode. Its laser feature really blew us away, revealing dust and pet hair on floors that looked clean so we could thoroughly clean the area.

33% OFF

With a rechargeable battery that can clean for up to 50 minutes, this cordless vacuum makes it easy to clean an entire floor. It allows you to power it up and adjust its power settings with just the touch of a finger, so you don’t have to worry about fatigue while vacuuming. It also features a 5-step filtration system that filters out up to 99.99% of dust.

Other cordless vacuum deals worth checking out

The Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum is lightweight but powerful enough to clean carpeting and hard floors. 19% OFF

The Dyson V11 includes a hair screw tool and anti-tangle brush bar that makes it a perfect match for long hair and pet hair. 30% OFF

The Bissell PowerLifter Ion Pet Cordless Vacuum has a bagless design that makes cleanup easier. 10% OFF

Handheld vacuum deals

Handheld vacuums are portable, making them ideal for cleaning the stairs, inside your car or other smaller areas. They’re also perfect for cleaning up smaller messes, like cereal spilled under the table.

50% OFF

This incredibly lightweight, compact handheld vac weighs just 1.2 pounds, making it easy to use and store. It offers up to 13 minutes of cleaning time on maximum suction and can recharge via a USB charger anywhere in the house. It also comes with an extension nozzle and a 2-in-1 crevice tool to reach dirt in even the tightest areas.

20% OFF

With a corded design, this handheld vacuum can provide the same power you expect from an upright but in a convenient, compact package. It comes with multiple attachments, including a pivoting stair and upholstery tool and a quick-flip crevice tool. It also features an extra-large dirt cup, so you don’t have to empty it as often.

Other handheld vacuum deals worth checking out

The Shark Wandvac Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum has a tapered nozzle ideal for cleaning upholstery and tight areas. 50% OFF

The Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro+ weighs just 2.8 pounds but still provides powerful suction that can handle pet hair. 10% OFF

Upright vacuum deals

Upright vacuums deliver powerful suction to deep clean your floors. You can find bagged and bagless models, but both types can hold more debris than other vacuums.

40% OFF

This powerful upright vacuum features a two-brush-roll system that helps deep clean carpeting and hard flooring, including top-notch hair pickup. It also offers a detachable wand to clean high and tight spaces easily. Its removable dust cup lets you empty it without getting your hands dirty, too.

27% OFF

This upright vacuum provides excellent suction with its SurfaceSense technology that automatically adjusts based on the flooring type. It has a sealed HEPA allergen system that effectively contains dust and multiple tools to help you clean surfaces around your home. The LED headlights ensure you don’t miss any dirt, too.

21% OFF

This upright vacuum comes with a specialized pet tool kit to help remove pet hair from all surfaces throughout your home. The dial controls provide four levels of height adjustment, so you can transition between floor types with ease. The extra-large dirt cup also empties with the press of a button to help keep your hands clean.

Other upright vacuum deals worth checking out

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum contains a HEPA filter to trap 99.9% of particles while cleaning your floors. 20% OFF

The Bissell CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum is easy to maneuver around furniture and other items, thanks to its smooth swivel steering. 10% OFF

The Eureka Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner boasts a 25-foot cord with automatic rewind to make storage easier. 13% OFF

Where to get the best deals on vacuums?

You’ll typically find the best Black Friday vacuum deals at big-name retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Home Depot. Amazon often offers the best savings, though, because it carries such a wide range of vacuum brands and types.

Don’t forget to check manufacturer websites, though. Brands like Dyson, iRobot, Shark, Dyson and Bissell usually have Black Friday deals on their sites, which may include bigger savings. Always price-check deals you find at other retailers on the brand’s website to ensure you get the best price.

How to choose the best vacuum cleaner?

Finding the right vacuum for your cleaning needs depends on the flooring surfaces in your home and the types of messes you usually deal with. Other factors like storage space and maintenance also play a role.

Consider your storage space

Start by thinking about how much room you have to store your vacuum. Upright and canister vacuums usually take up the most space and require a spot in a closet or other area. Stick and cordless vacuums are typically slim and compact, and some models even come with a wall mount for easy storage. Robot vacuums can generally sit on the floor in the corner of a room, so they don’t need as much space, either.

Carpet and hard surface performance

If your home has many carpeted areas, it’s essential to choose a vacuum with enough suction power to effectively clean those surfaces. Upright vacuums are usually the most powerful, but you can find some robot and stick vacuums with enough suction to pull dirt and pet hair out of your carpet.

An agitating brush roll is also crucial for cleaning carpeting because it helps lift dirt and debris from the carpet fibers. On bare floors, this feature can scatter debris around, though, so it’s a good idea to choose a model that lets you shut the roll off when necessary.

Does it require filters, and where can you get them?

Some vacuums have replaceable filters you need to swap out every few months to keep the vacuum cleaning as it should. You’ll want to factor in these maintenance costs to help you decide whether a certain model is a good fit for your budget.

For example, the Roomba s9+ uses a high-efficiency filter that iRobot recommends replacing every two to three months, based on how often you clean. In a year, you’ll go through four to six filters, and each set of three costs $39.99 on the iRobot website. As a result, you could pay as much as $80 in maintenance costs for the s9+ each year.

