Find great deals on tools from DeWalt, WorkPro and Troy-Bilt

Are you planning on getting started on a new DIY project? If you are, you need the proper tools and equipment, which can be expensive. However, on Cyber Monday, which falls on Nov. 27 this year, you can save big on all kinds of tools, no matter how big or small the scope of your project.

The best Cyber Monday tool deals include everything from power tools like air compressors and electrical saws to hand tools like wrenches, knives, hammers and screwdrivers. At BestReviews, we’re dedicated to finding high-quality products at excellent prices, and we’ve already spotted terrific discounts on items such as a DeWalt Mechanics Tool Set and a WorkPro 3-Piece Pliers Set. Read on for the best Cyber Monday tool deals.

Last updated on Nov. 22, 2023, at 4:00 a.m. PT.

Top tool deals

The main objective of shopping on Cyber Monday is to maximize savings, so you want to check out the tool deals offering the biggest discounts. Below, you’ll find some of the best Cyber Monday tool deals featuring significant discounts on pro, power and hand tools, as well as kits.

38% OFF

This battery-powered circular saw has a 6.5-inch blade and is perfect for cutting 45- and 90-degree angles. The 0- to 50-degree bevel capacity allows for more aggressive bevel cuts, and the durable magnesium shoe makes it suitable for slicing through rigid material.

20% OFF

This generator uses gasoline or propane and can produce up to 12,500 peak watts and 9,500 running watts. The push-button makes it easy to turn on, and the VFT data center displays volt output, frequency and lifetime hours to keep you updated on maintenance needs. Plus, it can run for up to 12 hours on a 6.6-gallon fuel tank.

19% OFF + 10% OFF COUPON

If your DIY project involves tightening or loosening anything, you’ll need a good set of wrenches. These wrenches are made with durable steel, are chrome-plated for increased rust protection and have slip-resistant rubber on the handles to prevent accidental slipping.

18% OFF

This kit comes with a powerful battery and three lithium tools that you can use for various DIY jobs. The spotlight lantern emits a bright 1,000-lumen light that lasts up to five hours and has four power modes, including a strobe setting. The included tools are an aerator, knife and 6-inch blades.

44% OFF

A mechanic needs the right tools depending on the job, and this tool kit is a great place to start. This kit includes pear-head ratchets, extensions, universal joints and adapters, and the sockets feature DirectTorque technology for a secure grip.

20% OFF

These pliers are coated with high-grade oil for maximum rust protection and have a heat-treated, durable body construction that gives them long-lasting durability. The hardened cutting edges make cutting more effortless, and the textured handles allow you to grip them without worrying about slipping.

38% OFF

For all your tilling needs, we recommend checking out this gas rear-tine tiller, now available at a considerable discount. This tiller is excellent at turning over large chunks of hard soil and has a dual-directional tine rotation for working with soft soil. The height adjustments on the plow handle provide improved control, and the 13-inch wheels have deep tread for traversing rugged terrain.

Who has the best Cyber Monday tool deals?

Because there are so many brands and products, shopping for quality tools can seem daunting. However, there are a few retailers you should focus on when shopping on Cyber Monday. Amazon is an excellent place to shop for almost anything, including tools. On Amazon, you’ll likely find many tools by top hardware and home-improvement brands and products by third-party vendors.

You have a greater chance of scoring more savings shopping on Amazon, but we also recommend checking out Walmart, which has a large selection of tools by recognizable brands. Scheels is a sporting goods retailer, but they also sell tools, and many are discounted ahead of Cyber Monday.

What to consider when buying tools?

Although shopping for tools made by reputable brands is recommended, you can save some money if you don’t mind using generic tools. Generic tools typically aren’t as durable or efficient, but for one-off DIY projects, they might be enough to get the job done. Also, you’ll want to consider the following before buying tools:

Specialty vs. versatile tools: Specialty tools serve one purpose, and while they’re necessary for some jobs, you’re better off buying versatile tools, such as an air compressor or impact driver.

Specialty tools serve one purpose, and while they’re necessary for some jobs, you’re better off buying versatile tools, such as an air compressor or impact driver. Safety: Working with your hands involves risk, but you can minimize it by ensuring the tools you use have features and mechanisms to prevent injury when used correctly.

Working with your hands involves risk, but you can minimize it by ensuring the tools you use have features and mechanisms to prevent injury when used correctly. Your project: Identify the tools you need for your project. You don’t want to overspend on tools you won’t even use.

Identify the tools you need for your project. You don’t want to overspend on tools you won’t even use. Warranty: The problem with generic tools is that they often don’t include a warranty, which is essential for power tools since they’re expensive, and repairs or replacements can be costly. To protect your investment, look for a brand that offers a reasonable warranty.

The problem with generic tools is that they often don’t include a warranty, which is essential for power tools since they’re expensive, and repairs or replacements can be costly. To protect your investment, look for a brand that offers a reasonable warranty. Price: Expensive tools offer long-lasting durability and superior performance, but if you’re working with a budget, you might want to consider shopping for bundles, kits and other promo deals to get more bang for your buck.

Why trust our recommendations?

Over the years, we’ve tested and reviewed hundreds of consumer products to recommend only the best to our readers. BestReviews has a firm grasp of what consumers look for in quality tools, and we apply that to our search for the best products to recommend in our buying guide.

Before recommending a product, we ensure that a reputable brand sells it and that it scores high on many metrics, including build quality, ease of use, performance, safety, aesthetics and efficiency. Our buying guides are updated regularly, so we advise bookmarking this page to check in every so often for the best Cyber Monday tool deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.