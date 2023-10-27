Find the top deals on clothing, shoes and accessories at L.L. Bean

Black Friday is one of the year’s biggest sales, and though Nov. 24 isn’t here yet, it’s not too early to start shopping for deals. L.L. Bean is already offering discounts on many excellent items, such as men’s flannel shirts, women’s sweatpants, hiking boots and bags.

At BestReviews, we have tested and researched countless products to make your purchasing decisions easier. We’ve rounded up the best deals at L.L. Bean on men’s and women’s clothing, footwear and accessories (check out their versatile Continental Rucksack below), to give you a head start on the savings. Also, be sure to shop the L.L. Bean Two-a-Day Daily Markdown Sale, where you’ll find excellent deals every day.

Men’s clothing deals

L.L. Bean is famous for its high-quality men’s clothing, offering some of the best shirts, sweaters and pants. On Black Friday, you’ll also find excellent discounts on activewear, swimwear and sleepwear.

17% OFF

This traditional-fit flannel shirt offers a comfortable feel thanks to the relaxed design through the chest, sleeves and waist. The fabric is yarn-dyed for a long-lasting color that won’t fade quickly and features a single patch pocket with a shirttail hem.

50% OFF

We love these canvas pants for their easy pull-on style, comfortable fit and five-pocket design. The built-in stretch offers improved mobility, and the moisture-wicking fabric helps you stay cool and dry. Plus, they have a drawstring cord for an adjustable fit.

Other L.L. Bean Two-a-Day Sale deals worth checking out

A Lakewashed Cotton Crewneck is perfect for keeping warm on breezy fall days. 54% OFF

This Explorer Snap-Front Sweatshirt is excellent for layering or casual wear. 55% OFF

Stay warm all night and get a good night’s sleep with this Men’s Organic Cotton Pajama Set. 16% OFF

Women’s clothing deals

Women’s clothing will see significant price drops as Black Friday approaches. The hottest items include sweaters, sweatpants and T-shirts, so watch for discounts from now until the big sales event kicks off.

UP TO 50% OFF

Whether you want pants for light exercising or just lounging at home, you can’t go wrong with these super soft sweatpants. They’re slightly fitted through the hip and thigh, and the shaping offers a flattering feminine fit. The straight-leg design provides superior mobility, and the deep-front pockets are great for storing small items.

UP TO 51% OFF

A pullover is excellent for staying cozy in the fall or winter, making this sweatshirt an excellent buy this Black Friday. It falls at the hip and shapes the body for a flattering fit but is still relaxed for superior mobility and flexibility.

Other L.L. Bean Two-a-Day Sale deals worth checking out

This lightweight Signature Rangeley Cotton Tee is perfect for summer and vacations in tropical climates. UP TO 75% OFF

Those who want something warm with a flattering front print will love this Signature Heritage Sweatshirt. 51% OFF

Finding quality jeans can be challenging, but the Signature Premium Skinny Jeans are worth a look thanks to a mid-rise fit and excellent stretch. 39% OFF

Shoe deals

When it comes to shoes, L.L. Bean offers many excellent styles, and some of the best ones are already on sale ahead of Black Friday. You can shop for slides, fall boots and hiking boots now and get them at a nice discount.

24% OFF

If you’re into hiking, you already know you need a durable pair of shoes for protection from the elements and rugged terrain. These hiking boots have a tough suede and fabric upper, heel and toe bumpers and a waterproof membrane for keeping your toes dry.

20% OFF

Those who want a rugged pair of boots to wear during the fall will love these. They’re inspired by the traditional design of workwear boots but offer the comfort and fit of sneakers for optimal mobility and support.

Other L.L. Bean Two-A-Day deals worth checking out

Accessory deals

If you’re all set with clothing, don’t forget to check out some of L.L. Bean’s top-tier accessories. They range from practical, everyday handbags and beverage containers to functional rucksacks for traveling and hiking.

22% OFF

This rucksack is one of the most versatile backpacks for traveling and hiking. It’s made with 600-denier, recycled polyester fabric and is lined with 210-denier nylon for superior durability, and the strap keeps the load close to your body for minimal strain.

25% OFF

Some flotation devices are uncomfortable for extended periods, but you won’t have to worry about that with the NRS Ninja PFD. Its minimalist design ensures you have enough mobility and flexibility, and the floating front panel follows your movements.

Other L.L. Bean Two-A-Day deals worth checking out

This Adventure Dome 4-Person Tent is lightweight and easy to set up. 25% OFF

Consider grabbing this L.L. Bean Packlite Chair ahead of your next camping trip. 21% OFF

Keep your beverages at your preferred temperature with the L.L. Bean Legacy Vacuum Bottle. 25% OFF

Do you really get better prices on L.L. Bean Black Friday deals?

Retailers switch up their promotional Black Friday discounts every year. However, if last year is any indication, we expect customers to get a storewide 10% discount with an additional free shipping bonus after spending over $50.

L.L. Bean consistently offers deals on apparel, footwear and accessories, typically in the 10% to 50% range, but on Black Friday, you’ll likely see discounts as high as 70% off, making the L.L. Bean Black Friday sale one you won’t want to miss. Plus, L.L. Bean offers additional deals on specific items with promo codes, so watch out for those as the big sale approaches to rack up even more savings.

When will L.L. Bean drop their Black Friday ad?

Last year, L.L. Bean dropped its Black Friday ad right on Black Friday via email newsletter, so we’re banking on a repeat of that this year. We recommend signing up to receive their newsletter to stay on top of any Black Friday updates, and be sure to mark Friday, Nov. 24, on your calendar.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.