Which last-minute gifts for the people you forgot to shop for are best?

Between all the decorating, cookie baking, and festive get-togethers, the holidays are a crazy time, which means it’s only normal for some details to get overlooked.

And is there any worse feeling than realizing you’ve forgotten to get a gift for a certain someone on your list when there are only days left to shop?

If you’re panicking because you’ve forgotten to buy something for a coworker, your son’s teacher, the neighbor who always shovels your sidewalk, or a cousin who you rarely see, stop stressing.

We’ve got plenty of great last-minute gift ideas that make it quick and easy to shop for anyone you might have overlooked.

What are the best last-minute gifts to buy?

Burt’s Bees Hand Cream Set

Forgot to pick up a little something for the office gift exchange? This sampler set of hand creams includes three different scents and can help soothe rough, cracked winter skin, making it an excellent gift for nearly anyone. The creams are dermatologist-tested and made with 99% natural ingredients to limit possible irritations, too.

Sold by Amazon

UGG Bliss Sherpa Throw Blanket

Everyone can use a warm, cozy blanket, so this extra-large throw is a great option for your friendly neighbor who always helps out with yard chores. It’s got a super-soft Sherpa back for extra comfort and is machine-washable for super easy cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

Women’s Dearfoam Chenille Clog Slippers

Forget that one aunt you hardly ever see is coming to the family holiday party this year? These comfy slippers make a great spur-of-the-moment gift for tired feet. The memory foam footbed provides plenty of cushioning, and the fleece lining keeps the toes nice and warm. The rubber outsole also makes them wearable outside to get the mail or take out the trash.

Sold by Amazon

Patagonia Fisherman Beanie

Your teenage cousin won’t feel forgotten when you gift them this versatile beanie. Available in three colors, it’s comfortable and warm, but still provides plenty of casual, cool style. Patagonia also donates 1% of its annual sales to environmental solutions, so it’ll be an even bigger hit with the eco-conscious.

Sold by Backcountry

Starbucks Gift Card

Your child’s teacher has to deal with high-energy kids all day, so they’re sure to need a little caffeine boost from time to time. With a Starbucks gift card, they can pick up their favorite coffee drinks or sweet treats whenever they feel sluggish. You can choose from $25 and $50 denominations, too, so you don’t have to spend more than you’re planning.

Sold by Amazon

Frango Chocolates 1lb Holiday Wrapped Milk Mint Box of Chocolates

You don’t want to forget that stylist who always manages to get your hair just right, so this tasty box of chocolates can be a lifesaver. It includes 45 pieces of milk mint chocolate and is pre-wrapped in gorgeous silver and green snowflake paper, so it’s all ready for gift-giving.

Sold by Macy’s

Smartwool Men’s Hiking Crew Socks

Socks are one of those practical gifts that everyone can use more of. Whether he’s walking, hiking, running, or biking, your cousin, uncle, or in-law who spends all day on his feet will definitely appreciate the medium cushioning that these crew socks provide. The merino wool blend keeps feet warm, too, and the flat-knit toe seam makes the socks extra comfy.

Sold by Amazon

TONYMOLY 13-Piece All You Need Mask Set

Have a friend or relative who’s a total beauty junkie? This set of 13 sheets masks offers options for every skin type, so it won’t seem like a last-minute gift at all. Whether your loved one needs intense hydration, a boost in brightness, or some deep pore cleaning, there’s an easy-to-use mask in this kit to get the job done.

Sold by Amazon

Studio Mercantile Electric Wine Opener

If there’s a wine drinker on your shopping list you’ve forgotten, this electric wine opener will earn high marks even as a last-minute gift. It can remove corks with the press of a single button and runs on batteries, so there’s no annoying cord to get in the way. It comes with a bonus foil cutter, too, for added convenience.

Sold by Macy’s

iLive True Wireless Waterproof Earbuds with Case

Most people can always use another pair of earbuds, but these will be a big hit with an active friend or family member. With no pesky cord to get in the way, these earbuds are perfect for workouts, and the sporty hook design will keep them in place no matter how hard you work. They’re waterproof, too, so you can work up a sweat without worrying.

Sold by Kohl’s

Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau De Toilette Jumbo Set

Your friend won’t know you forgot to get a gift until the last minute when you give her this lovely fragrance set from philosophy. The soft, powdery floral scent has universal appeal, and the kit includes a spray perfume, body cream, and 3-in-1 shampoo, shower gel, and bubble bath, so your loved one will smell great head to toe.

Sold by Amazon

Disney Frozen 2 Follow Me Olaf

You don’t want to be a Grinch and forget a toy for your distant cousin’s kid, so play the hero instead with a gift that celebrates the snowman from the hugely popular “Frozen 2.” This fun little guy sings, talks and rolls around. It even comes with a remote to easily start the show. It’s sure to be lots of fun for kids ages 3 and up.

Sold by Amazon

Field Notes National Parks Series A (Yosemite, Acadia, Zion) 3-Pack Memo Books

Have a relative who loves the outdoors and is always writing or sketching? This set includes three memo books with beautiful illustrations of Yosemite, Zion, and Acadia National Parks on the cover to help get the creative juices flowing. Each book contains 48 pages, too, so there’s ample room to write or draw.

Sold by Amazon

Unicorn Snot Holographic Body Glitter Gel

Need a stocking stuffer for that wacky friend who likes trying new things? This fun body glitter is super easy to apply for a girl’s night out, and because it’s made with cosmetic-grade holographic glitter, you don’t have to worry about it irritating the skin. The gel base keeps the glitter from budging all night long, too.

Sold by Amazon

Publications International Campfire Cooking Book

If you overlooked the outdoorsman on your list, you can’t go wrong with this fun camping cookbook. With tons of delicious recipes that are easy to make in the great outdoors, your camping fan won’t be stuck making the same old hot dogs and beans anymore. The beautiful full-color photos of the finished foods really bring the recipes to life, too.

Sold by Amazon

Clinique Plenty of Pop Lipstick Set

Picking out lip colors for a gift can be tricky, but this Clinique lipstick and gloss set is the exception because it includes shades that anyone you might have forgotten to shop for will enjoy. There are nude, classic red, and berry lipsticks, plus red and nude glosses for added shine.

Sold by Amazon

Jonathan Adler Women’s Tiger Valet Tray

This lovely little tray is the perfect spot to toss your keys, jewelry, loose change, and other small items you don’t want to misplace. But it’s not just practical, if you forgot to pick up a gift for a friend you don’t see very often, she’s sure to be taken with the whimsical tiger design and gorgeous 24-karat gold accents.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Gift Card

When all else fails, an Amazon gift card is a no-brainer last-minute gift. Anyone on your shopping list will be excited to get one because they can pick out exactly what they want from a site that sells pretty much everything. And since you can get a card for as little as $10, it’s perfect for any budget, too.

Sold by Amazon

