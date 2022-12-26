If you have a dedicated storage container with fragile ornaments, make sure you place it on top of heavier totes, so it’s not crushed.

How to organize holiday decorations

Now that the season is coming to a close, it’s time to think about how you store your holiday decorations. If you’ve been stuffing them in makeshift containers or plastic bags the past few years, it’s time to upgrade to a better system.

Properly storing holiday decorations does more than keep your favorite ornaments and trinkets organized. By placing them in the correct containers, they’re protected from unnecessary damage and are more likely to withstand the test of time. Well-organized containers are infinitely easier to unpack when the holiday season rolls around next year.

What you need to know about storing holiday decorations

Tally up holiday decorations

Before you start comparing storage options for holiday decorations, conduct an inventory of all your items. Depending on your collection, you may need specific containers or cases to store certain pieces.

If you have an ever-growing ornament collection, you may need to buy extra storage cases to accommodate new pieces.

Fragile or heirloom decorations often require special storage solutions that may involve rigid containers, bubble wrap or packing peanuts.

Outdoor holiday decorations, ranging from inflatables to giant wreaths, can be stored in portable soft-sided cases.

Holiday drinkware, plates and serveware are typically stored in soft padded cases lined in scratch-free materials.

Large ceramic and porcelain decorations, like Christmas gnomes, may need to be wrapped in newspaper or towels when you place them in storage boxes.

Consider where you store holiday decorations

It’s important to consider where you intend to store holiday decorations, as it may impact the type of organization or storage solutions you choose.

When decorations are kept in basements or garages, choosing water-resistant or waterproof storage bins is wise to protect against potential water damage. These containers may prevent mildew and mold from accumulating inside, as well.

Some people keep holiday storage decorations in attics. Because critters sometimes live up there, it’s best to choose storage containers with sealing mechanisms. While soft-sided cases with zipper closures may work well, they’re more likely to be chewed open. Storage bins with latching lids are superior, as they’re harder to penetrate.

Generally speaking, it’s not recommended to store holiday decorations outdoors in sheds or other storage units. Extreme temperature changes and exposure to the elements may damage decorations, particularly painted details.

Other holiday decoration storage tips

When you purchase large storage containers or cases for holiday decorations, you’ll need a few internal organizers, too. Fortunately, they don’t have to be fancy or expensive.

Resealable plastic bags, for example, work well for organizing smaller ornaments that aren’t delicate or fragile. Tackle boxes or bead organizers can store ornament hooks, mini ornaments or cell batteries from light-up ornaments. You can store Christmas stockings or linens in zippered pillowcases.

How much are holiday storage organizers?

Holiday storage containers start at $10 for bins and soft-sided zippered totes. Specialized ornament and wreath containers cost anywhere from $15-$50. Storage cases for holiday drinkware, plates and serveware run for $25-$50.

Store holiday decorations like a pro with these top picks

Honey-Can-Do Plaid Wreath Storage Bag

Store artificial wreaths up to 36 inches in this festive case with a 360-degree zipper. It’s durable nylon that is water and stain-resistant and should last through a decade of use with proper use.

Sold by Kohl’s

Whitmor Ornament Storage Box

With 64 dedicated compartments, it’s never been easier or safer to store delicate ornaments. The cube-style tote has side handles for easy carrying.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Sterilite 25-Quart Latching Clear Storage Totes

Protect holiday decorations from moisture, mold and mildew with these latching totes. Because they’re transparent, you won’t need to worry about labeling contents, either.

Sold by Amazon

Holiday Spirit Christmas Tree Storage Bag

Keep your artificial tree in pristine condition year after year with this heavy-duty storage bag. It has a reinforced zipper and is constructed with waterproof materials, making it suitable for storage in attics and garages.

Sold by Amazon

Holdn’ Storage Premium Christmas Light Storage Bag

Practical and unique, this storage bag comes with three reels that store up to 375 feet of string lights or extension cords. The tangle-free design takes the hard work out of rolling and unrolling.

Sold by Amazon

ZOBER Dinnerware Storage Set

If you have holiday dinnerware, this four-piece storage set is the top choice for off-season storage. Soft felt partitions separate each piece to prevent damage and scratches.

Sold by Amazon

Whitmor Christmas Gift Wrap Storage Bag

Save big by stocking on holiday gift wrap when it’s marked down, especially because you can now store it in this gift wrap bag. It’s made with rip-resistant polypropylene and stores up to 12 30-inch rolls.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

