Which changing tables are best?

Changing diapers is a skill that most parents master pretty quickly, but it certainly isn’t the most enjoyable task. With a changing table, you’ll have a safe, comfortable space to diaper your little one to help make the whole process a little easier.

A changing table is an ideal height for diapering, so you don’t have to bend over or kneel on the floor to change your baby. It can also provide plenty of storage space for all your child’s essentials and other items. If you’re looking for a safe, high-quality changing table, the Delta Children Eclipse is the top model available.

What to know before you buy a changing table

Changing table benefits

Some parents aren’t sold on the need for a changing table. If you’re wondering why you can’t just change your little one on the floor or another flat surface, here are some of the advantages of using a changing table:

A changing table can help prevent back and knee pain from bending over or kneeling to change your baby’s diaper.

A changing table is equipped with straps, guardrails and other safety features that can keep your little one from rolling off.

Many changing tables feature built-in storage, so you can keep all the items you need for diaper changes within easy reach.

Types of changing tables

You can choose from several changing table types, but the most common options are open-shelf, dresser-style and wall-mounted.

Open-shelf changing tables have two to three open shelves beneath the surface where you change your baby. They’re usually more affordable than other styles and are often easier to assemble. The open storage design also makes it easier to grab supplies when you’re changing a diaper. Because all the items are out in the open, though, the shelves can sometimes look messy. You also have to keep an eye out to make sure your child doesn’t try to climb the shelves and injure themselves.

Dresser-style changing tables have a changing surface with drawers beneath it. Some models also have an open shelf for storage. The drawers are often large enough to hold items such as blankets and clothing in addition to diapering supplies. In addition, you can find some models with removable guardrails or changing platforms, so you can use the table as a regular dresser when your child gets older. A dresser-style changing table usually features the most attractive design, resembling other nursery furniture. It typically costs more than other changing tables, though, and sometimes makes it difficult to find items you have inside.

Wall-mounted changing tables resemble those you’d find in a public bathroom. They fold flat against the wall when you’re not using them, saving space in a small room. They’re obviously ideal for commercial use, but they can work well at home too. Many models feature hooks for holding a diaper bag or a built-in wipe dispenser. A wall-mounted changing table doesn’t have any built-in storage space, though, and usually doesn’t offer the most attractive appearance.

What to look for in a quality changing table

Height

Changing tables don’t come at a standard height, so you can find models with as much as 5 to 6 inches of height difference. If you’re extremely tall or short, you should be careful when choosing a table’s height, because a shorter or taller model may not work well for you. Check the product specifications to determine a changing table’s height, so you can decide if it will be comfortable for you to use.

Storage space

The type and amount of storage space that a changing table provides also varies among models. While open-shelf tables usually have two to three shelves, dresser models often have two to three drawers plus an open shelf. You can also find tables with built-in hampers for your baby’s dirty clothes.

Top shelf space

Most parents find it more convenient if a changing table has a top shelf near the changing platform. That allows you to keep all the supplies for diaper changes within easy reach, so you can keep an eye on your baby while changing them.

Color

Diaper tables are available in a wide array of colors, so you usually won’t have trouble finding an option that matches the rest of your nursery furniture. You can find white, espresso and other painted finishes, as well as stained wood options such as cherry or pine.

How much you can expect to spend on a changing table

Changing tables typically range from $75 to more than $150. Smaller models with less storage space usually cost between $75-$100, while larger open-shelf or wall-mounted tables can go for $100-$150. If you’re willing to pay more than $150, though, you can find high-end open-shelf models and more attractive dresser-style tables.

Changing table FAQ

Are changing tables safe to use?

A. If you use a changing table properly, it’s usually very safe for your child. Never leave your baby unattended on the table, though. The guardrail and safety straps can help keep your baby secure while you’re changing them, but they aren’t enough if you’re not around to watch them. Try to keep at least one hand on your child at all times, too, since it only takes seconds for them to fall and suffer significant injuries.

What’s the best place for a changing table?

A. You should always place a changing table against a wall, so there’s only one side your child might fall from. However, many parents prefer placing it in a corner to ensure that two sides of the table are secured against walls.

What’s the best changing table to buy?

Top changing table

Delta Children Eclipse

What you need to know: This model is perfect for any parent who values both safety and quality but doesn’t want to break the bank on a changing table.

What you’ll love: It’s highly durable and safe to give parents peace of mind. Despite its affordability, it offers key safety features such as guardrails and a no-tip design. The table is fairly easy to assemble too.

What you should consider: The included changing pad isn’t very thick.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top changing table for the money

Badger Basket Modern

What you need to know: This uniquely designed changing table looks great and also provides plenty of valuable storage space.

What you’ll love: It boasts a beautiful design that looks good in any nursery. It features a built-in hamper to organize laundry. It also has three drawers for convenient storage. The safety rails span all four sides of the changing platform for optimal security.

What you should consider: It’s shorter than other changing tables, so it may not be the most comfortable option for taller users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

ECR4Kids Horizontal Commercial Changing Table

What you need to know: A solid, practical changing table, this model is safe and easy to use and scores high marks for convenience.

What you’ll love: It offers highly durable, sturdy construction. It’s one of the most convenient, easy-to-use models you can find. The installation is easy and helps save space. It allows for easy cleaning too.

What you should consider: It isn’t as attractive as other changing tables, but it’s perfect for parents concerned with practicality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

