The best beauty deals this Prime Day

If you’re looking for something new to enhance your beauty and personal care routine, mark your calendar for Amazon Prime Day (happening July 12-13) for exclusive deals available to Prime members only. Beauty items from skin care to makeup brushes to hair care have been heavily discounted in years past, and this Prime Day might include a new favorite product.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual event on the retailer’s website that offers unique and substantial discounts on products including kitchenware, sporting goods, tech, beauty and more. But you must have an Amazon Prime membership to score the deals. If you’re not a member yet, you can try a 30-day free trial of Prime to get in on the savings. The deals last for 48 hours only, so consider this when sorting through the offers.

While no one outside Amazon knows what deals will be on this Prime Day, you can still take advantage of sales going on before Prime Day even begins.

What to consider before using beauty and personal care products

When trying out a new beauty or personal item, use caution. If you’re trying a new product that makes contact with your hair or skin, conduct a patch test to ensure the product is suitable for you. Take a small portion of the product and apply to a neutral area such as your wrist. Wait to see if there is any reaction, and after 24 hours you can decide if a full application is safe.

Look out for allergens. Keep an eye out for nuts, fruit extracts, plants and chemicals that typically give you a reaction. These are present in a lot of natural formulas and can cause harm even with topical use.

Top nail care deals for Prime Day

Jodsone Gel Nail Polish Kit with UV Light

What you need to know: At 21% off now, this nail kit is full of value, including 32 shades of gel polish, cuticle tools, a nail clipper, ultraviolet lamp, top coat, base coat and matte coat. The polish is toxin-free and odorless, preventing any discomfort during application and ensuring your safety.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Rosmax Life Professional Pedicure Kit

Discounted at 66% off, this pedicure kit of over 30 pieces can help you soften and restore your skin, including removing calluses and roughness. All of the included items can be washed and reused, extending the set’s life of your pedicure set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hot hair styling tool deal for Prime Day

Omo Team Professional Blowout Hair Dryer Brush

You can achieve bouncy, full hair with this ceramic hair dryer brush, currently discounted by 17%. Streamlined into one tool, this hair dryer brush gently combs through your hair and smooths your frizz, and the ceramic coating protects your hair from damage and splitting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cosmetic deal for Prime Day

BS-Mall Makeup Brushes

You can optimize your makeup application with this 14-piece synthetic set, from face brushes to eye brushes, now 40% off. Rose gold and black, these brushes perform well and have a classic, elegant and minimal design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top skin care deal for Prime Day

Boxoyx Pimple Popper Tool Kit

Discounted at 42% off, this set of 10 stainless steel extraction tools lets you target blemishes and relieve pores. The set is versatile and useful for any kind of blemish, from blackhead removal to popping whiteheads, and an included travel case lets you take them with you on the go.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s grooming deal for Prime Day

FullLight Tech Beard Growth Kit

At a 47% discount, the set includes a wooden beard comb, beard wash, growth oil, wax, face roller, boar-bristle brush, manicure scissors, an informational e-book and a travel bag to keep all of these items organized. Combined use of each of these items stimulates beard growth and creates a fuller appearance for your facial hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vanity deal for Prime Day

Mirrormore 8.5-Inch Large Vanity Mirror with Lights

This battery-powered vanity mirror, currently 30% off, offers 1x magnifying power on one side and 10x magnifying power on the other. You can illuminate your skin with any of three LED lighting choices with the press of a button on its base.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Isabella Acitelli writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

