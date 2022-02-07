Which bronzer sticks are best?

Whether you’re looking to add a healthy glow or sculpt and define your face, a versatile bronzer stick can work in a variety of ways. Plus, the stick applicator is simple enough for both makeup artists and amateurs to master.

Finding the ideal shade and formula will be the biggest challenge when choosing a bronzer stick. One of the top choices is the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick which has a buildable cream-to-powder formula that easily blends without creasing.

What to know before you buy a bronzer stick

What is a bronzer stick?

The three types of bronzer are powder, cream and liquid bronzer. Bronzer sticks are generally a cream formula. They are portable and don’t require expensive makeup brushes, which is why bronzer sticks are a popular option for both beginners and professionals.

How to use a bronzer stick?

Most people use bronzer sticks as an all-over glow or contour their face. There are different techniques depending on which look you prefer.

All-over glow

If you want a sun-kissed glow, you’ll want to apply your bronzer stick to the areas of your face that naturally touch the sun. These areas include your forehead, bridge of your nose and the top of your cheek.

While some bronzer sticks may include a small brush for blending, you can also blend the product in with your fingers. Then, when the sun hits your face, the areas you added bronzer to will create a natural sun-kissed glow.

Contour

Another popular way to use a bronzer stick is to contour the face, creating definition and adding depth to your face. If you’re going for a sculpted look, you’ll want to apply your bronzer stick to the areas of your face that naturally create a shadow. These areas include under your cheekbones, the sides of your nose and the bottom of your jaw.

When blending out the bronzer for a sculpted look, make sure it’s more precise and doesn’t blend into other areas. This contour look will define your cheekbones, slim your nose and add definition to your jaw.

What to look for in a quality bronzer stick

Size

When buying a bronzer stick, paying attention to how many ounces you’re receiving is a smart idea. With the stick applicator, it’s difficult to see exactly how much product you’re getting for the price. However, once you know how much product you’re getting, you can then compare it to other options.

Shade

One of the most important features when choosing a bronzer stick is the shade. If you’re using a bronzer stick to contour, choose a cool tone that will mimic shadows and define areas of your face. On the other hand, warmer and deeper shades are ideal if you’re looking for an all-over glow.

Formula

Not all bronzer sticks are created equally. Some bronzer sticks are a cream-to-powder formula with a matte finish, while others leave a dewy glow. Knowing what look you prefer can help you narrow down the options.

How much you can expect to spend on a bronzer stick

Drugstore bronzer sticks can cost as little as $3, while high-end bronzer sticks cost up to $50.

Bronzer stick FAQ

Do I apply the bronzer stick over my foundation?

A. You can use a bronzer stick to your face or on top of the foundation, depending on what look you’re creating. For example, if you want a natural look with a sun-kissed glow, use your bronzer stick directly on your face. You can also use a bronzer stick to contour over the top of the foundation.

What is the shelf life of bronzer sticks?

A. Cream-based makeup products generally expire between six months and one year after opening, while powder products can last up to two years. Always check for an expiration date before opening a new bronzer stick.

Are bronzer sticks waterproof?

A. Whether a bronzer stick is waterproof varies from one product to another. While some bronzer sticks may be waterproof, others may not, so it’s best to check each product’s label.

What’s the best bronzer stick to buy?

Top bronzer stick

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick

What you need to know: With a buildable cream-to-powder formula, this stick bronzer easily blends without creasing.

What you’ll love: This stick bronzer comes in seven shades, making it effortless for anyone to find their ideal shade. It’s also magnetized and clicks together with another contour, highlight and concealing Fenty skinsticks.

What you should consider: Sometimes, applying this bronzer can lift the foundation if the stick isn’t warmed up.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Top bronzer stick for the money

Wet N Wild MegaGlo Makeup Stick

What you need to know: This affordable bronzer stick is portable and simple to use while on the go.

What you’ll love: While the color starts off light, it’s a buildable formula, allowing anyone to achieve their ideal level of bronzing from a natural glow to full glam. It’s also a long-lasting formula.

What you should consider: Since this bronzer stick only comes in two shades, it’s not ideal for all skin tones.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Worth checking out

Milk Makeup Matte Cream Bronzer Stick

What you need to know: Quality ingredients like mango butter and apricot oil create a hydrating bronzer stick that’s easy to blend.

What you’ll love: The cream formula is buildable, hydrating and blends seamlessly into the skin with a matte finish that stays all day. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free and formulated without parabens.

What you should consider: There isn’t a large shade range, and the packaging is hard to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

