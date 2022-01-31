Cosmetics and makeup have been used for thousands of years, first recorded by the Egyptians.

Which highlighter blush is best?

Highlighter blush has become an essential product to every makeup artist’s kit. The luminous staple piece is often used to bring attention to prominent facial features such as the cupid’s bow above the upper lip, cheekbones, tip of the nose and eyebrow ridge. The possibilities are endless when using highlighter blush, and it can bring a bit of shine to any makeup look.

A fan-favorite is the Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil. This product has universal use and you can use it as body glitter and face highlighter. It’s a highly pigmented formula that gently sits on top of your skin. With a saturated market full of highlighter blush products, you’ll need to know some things about choosing the right one for you.

What to know before you buy a highlighter blush

Powder highlighter blush

Highlighter blush can come in various forms, one being powder formulas. Powder highlighter is great for layering on top of your base, especially if you use a powder foundation. These highlighters will usually have the most pigment out of all highlighter varieties, and they’ll be the easiest to control when applying to the face. Additionally, if you are prone to having oily skin, a powder option may serve you better.

Liquid highlighter blush

On the other hand, liquid is another excellent formula for achieving a natural glow. A benefit of a liquid highlighter is how it lays on the skin. Since it doesn’t dry up the skin as a powder would, the liquid formula will create a more wet, dewy look. Try combining and blending your product with your liquid foundation if you are trying to understate your highlighter blush. This will make your base glowy and bright. Moreover, a liquid highlighter will sit less cakey on your face and body if you have dry skin. Take caution with liquid highlighters, as a little product usually goes a long way.

Color variety

Like any makeup product, highlighter blush comes in many different shades. It can be fun to experiment with what tones you prefer to use, but keep in mind your complexion and eye color to find the most complementary highlighter for you. Usually, you can find a lot of true blush colors (pink, red and mauve) that come as highlighters, and these are wonderful for an alternative to traditional blush. Other popular shades include icy, white highlighters and golden and bronze choices. Given the versatility of highlighter blush, you have a lot of creative space to play around with the product.

What to look for in a quality highlighter blush

Longevity

Well-made cosmetic products will stay on for the long haul. Test your makeup to see how long it lasts and stays in place without creasing, bleeding or rubbing off. If it stays on, you’ve found a quality and worthy highlighter to add to your makeup kit. Anything that smears quickly or loses pigment upon application indicates that the product’s formula is cheap. You’ll want a product that you won’t have to reapply several times in one wear. It’ll save you time and money.

Labels

Keep an eye out for the labels on your products. If you have certain preferences for your lifestyle, it will pay to be mindful of these details. Vegan products are becoming much more readily available to cosmetics consumers, but make sure that your product is certified vegan. Just the same, if you have a gluten allergy, the label of the product should indicate if the product is safe for use. Another rising feature is the demand for ‘clean’ makeup that is eco-friendly. Luckily, the industry is beginning to shift toward clean makeup, so you won’t have trouble finding a sustainable highlighter blush to purchase.

Brands

While it is fantastic to support independent cosmetic brands, it is always safe to trust household brands to deliver a reliable and effective product. Drugstore brands and big retailers such as Sephora and Ulta will carry highlighter blushes that will be safe and quality. The products offered at these stores will differ based on price and formula, but it’s a good rule of thumb to buy your cosmetics from reputable and trusted retailers.

How much you can expect to spend on a highlighter blush

Depending on the brand and formula, the cost of a highlighter blush can range from about $15-$60.

Highlighter blush FAQ

How long will my highlighter last?

A. Every makeup product will have an expiration date. On the packaging, look for a small jar symbol with numbers inside. Often you’ll see a 6, 12 or 24 indicating the number of months that the product will last after opening. If this isn’t marked on your product, replacing a highlighter after two years is a good rule of thumb.

Do I need primer to apply highlighter?

A. It depends on how you’d like to wear your makeup and the occasion. If you are wearing a highlighter casually with a natural look, using a primer won’t be necessary. However, if you’re wearing a base foundation and plan on being out for some time, it’s best to set your makeup with a primer. A primer will make the highlighter stay on longer and shine more than without primer.

What are the best highlighter blushes to buy?

Top highlighter blush

Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

What you need to know: This highly-pigmented jelly-powder highlighter blush is an excellent all-around pick for makeup enthusiasts.

What you’ll love: Developed with a unique jelly-powder formula, this product glides gently on the skin to achieve a light, luminous sheen. Additionally, it is gluten-free, sulfate-free and cruelty-free. It is available in three different shades, including pink, gold and icy cool tone.

What you should consider: This product is not certified vegan.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top powder highlighter blush

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit

What you need to know: This highlighter blush palette is for the daring and playful makeup wearer.

What you’ll love: This palette offers variety and flexibility with four shades at your disposal. The formula developed can be applied wet and dry depending on how intense you want your shine to glow. The pans in the palette are magnetic, so you can remove and rearrange the palette as you choose. It is a vegan, paraben-free and gluten-free product.

What you should consider: Because of the volume of pigment, this product will produce a heavy and metallic look rather than a natural, dewy glow.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Top liquid highlighter blush

Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight

What you need to know: Lightweight and smooth, this liquid highlighter by Rare Beauty will leave your skin dewy and vibrant.

What you’ll love: This formula is certified vegan and paraben-free, making it a cleaner choice for those looking to simplify their cosmetic collection. This product will act as a thin layer on top of the skin with a light-coverage formula. It comes in 8 different shades, leaving you with plenty of options from which to choose.

What you should consider: If you have oily skin, it’s best to avoid liquid highlighter formulas as they might not lay as smooth on your skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

