Summer is in full swing, and manicured toes make those days at the beach a little more glamorous. Skip the costly visit to the nail salon, and elevate your at-home pedicure routine with some new gadgets and products.

Shop this article: Spongeables Pedi-Scrub Foot Buffer, Rikans Colossal Foot Rasp Foot File Callus Remover and MINKINH Professional Pedicure Tools Set

What is needed for an at-home pedicure?

Exfoliating tools

A set of either steel or stainless steel tools will expedite any exfoliation process. Pumice stones are a helpful tool, but the metal-based rasps and callus removers are much easier to clean and generally are more sanitary. Exfoliation prepares your feet for any lotion or cream to soak into your skin. Without doing so, your natural skin barrier will not receive as much moisture as it would after scrubbing away dead skin.

Moisturizers and masks

Using a mask or favorite lotion enhances the skin’s health and quality. After removing dead skin and calluses, that new skin needs hydration and protection, so be sure to moisturize them with a foot mask or lotion. A moisturizing element in your pedicure routine will also help you avoid any future cracks or dead skin.

Top exfoliating tools for an at-home pedicure

Spongeables Pedi-Scrub Foot Buffer

This dual-action foot buffer is the perfect duo to exfoliate and soothe dry and tired feet. On one side, an aromatic pumice buffs away dead skin buildup and replenishes your skin with shea butter, tea tree oil and olive oil. The alternate side has a soft sponge that gently massages your newly soft feet. Available in various scents, just add water to activate the sponge and use it as needed on calluses.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Rikans Colossal Foot Rasp Foot File Callus Remover

A staple for any pedicure kit, this foot rasp removes heavy calluses and breaks through tough layers of dry skin. To cover a significant surface area and save you time, the wide steel grate painlessly shaves away your cracked skin. Consider soaking your feet before use to achieve the best results. This product is steel and metal, and it is easy to clean and sanitize.

Sold by Amazon

Top pedicure bath for an at-home pedicure

HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa

Prepare for polish, exfoliation and hydration by bathing your feet with this foot bath. Jets and bubbles in this tub stimulate your feet and enhance your spa experience. Conveniently equipped with a pumice stone in the center of this bath, take your feet out and exfoliate immediately to ease into your routine. Avoid a mess with the toe-touch power button on top of the bath.

Sold by Amazon

Top pedicure kits for an at-home pedicure

MINKINH Professional Pedicure Tools Set

This set contains 26 tools to completely transform your feet from cracked and thirsty to moisturized and plush. Tools include an exfoliating rasp, callus remover, various nail bed tools, sponge separators and a travel bag. If you’re looking for a basic set to get you started, this is an economical choice. All the tools are steel and plastic-based, so sanitization will not damage the products.

Sold by Amazon

Yougai Manicure Set Nail Clippers Pedicure Kit

For a more nail-focused pedicure, this kit includes 18 stainless steel hand and foot care tools and some tools you can use for facial grooming. With a sleek travel case to carry your tools, you can take your set on the go for a quick touch-up to your pedi. This set is exclusively for nail care and does not include any tools for foot skin care.

Sold by Amazon

Top foot masks for an at-home pedicure

Baby Foot Peel Mask

If you need to shed dead skin, revive your feet and moisturize the natural skin barrier, opt for this peeling foot mask. The two booties are full of enriching ingredients, including glycolic acid, orange peel and grapefruit oil. Just slide your feet into the two booties provided, and leave them on for one hour. Rinse and see results within one week. Achieve exfoliation without any harsh and abrasive scrubbing or filing.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Epielle Hydrating Foot Masks

Full of rich vitamins and natural ingredients, these foot masks come as a six-pack for gifting or your next few pedicure treatments. Each package contains two socks that use jojoba oil, shea butter and vitamin E to restore dry feet. These socks are size inclusive and can fit up to women’s size 11 and men’s size 10. Put on the socks, and wait 20 minutes while the moisture locks into your skin.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Isabella Acitelli writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.