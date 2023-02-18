Which popular dry shampoos at Sephora are best?

Sometimes you don’t have time to wash your hair let alone use a hair dryer afterward, but that doesn’t mean your look has to suffer. There are plenty of dry shampoos out there for all kinds of hair textures, tones and other specific needs. They don’t just make your hair look good without a shower — they make your hair feel healthier while nourishing at the same time. Want to know which dry shampoos are the most popular at Sephora? It depends on what you’re looking for.

What is the difference between dry shampoo and regular shampoo?

Dry shampoo is a product that can be applied without having to be washed out with water. It is not a permanent replacement for bathing but can be used in between showers as a time saver for those on the go. Though often applied as a spray, dry shampoos usually contain powders that help absorb oil and help hair look fresher.

Types of dry shampoo

While the main function of dry shampoos is to freshen hair, these products are not all the same. There are four main types of formulas to choose from, including oily, light, dark and volumizing.

Oily hair dry shampoos contain ingredients that absorb oil and make hair look fresh and clean. Because residue can be a result of using dry shampoo, formulas for light and dark tones are available. Volumizing dry shampoos make hair look fuller and are ideal for fine or thin hair.

Parabens, sulfates and phthalates

You’ll see a lot of phrases like paraben-free or sulfate-free associated with these products. But what do these terms mean? Some ingredients which have been popular in beauty care products over the years aren’t exactly the healthiest and might result in adverse effects over time. More and more brands are replacing these ingredients and provide more natural care that is gentler on the body. Parabens, sulfates and phthalates are some of those ingredients companies have decided to remove from their formulas.

Most popular dry shampoos at Sephora for oily hair

Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo

What you need to know: This dry shampoo spray is designed to eliminate dirt as well as oil and comes available in 1.8-ounce, 4-ounce and 7.3-ounce sizes.

What you’ll love: It’s great for all types of hair, from fine and straight to thick and curly, even color-treated hair. This dry shampoo leaves hair feeling dry and fresh after use. It’s also vegan and silicone-free.

What you should consider: Some users don’t like the smell.

OUAI Super Dry Shampoo

What you need to know: This dry shampoo spray soaks up oil and cleans hair without compromising volume, coming in 2-ounce and 4.5-ounce sizes.

What you’ll love: It smells great, works for all hair types and is safe for color-treated hair. It contains an extract that helps make hair look stronger and is great if you want your hair to maintain some body. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: Some users don’t like the quality of the nozzle.

Most popular dry shampoos at Sephora for light tones

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones

What you need to know: This dry shampoo spray is made for hair with light tones, available in 1.7-ounce and 5.4-ounce sizes.

What you’ll love: It smells good, works for all hair types/textures and is color safe. It hydrates with vitamin E but also absorbs oil and odor to keep hair looking and smelling fresh. It’s sulfate, paraben and phthalates-free.

What you should consider: It does contain alcohol.

Verb Dry Shampoo for Light Hair

What you need to know: This dry shampoo spray is designed for hair with light tones and comes in a 4.5-ounce bottle with an excellent citrus and oatmeal fragrance.

What you’ll love: It’s color-safe and volumizing, great for straight, wave and curly hair as well as fine, medium and thick hair. It helps with oily hair and is sulfate, silicone, paraben and phthalates-free. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: Some users wish it lasted longer.

Most popular dry shampoos at Sephora for dark tones

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Dark Tones

What you need to know: This dry shampoo spray has a sweet smell and is made for hair with dark tones. It’s made with argan oil and antioxidants, available in either a 1.7-ounce or 5.4-ounce bottle.

What you’ll love: It hydrates while at the same time reducing oil and is safe for color-treated hair. It works for straight, wavy, curly and coily hair as well as fine, medium and thick textures. It’s sulfate, paraben and phthalates-free.

What you should consider: Some users complain it didn’t necessarily help their greasy hair.

Verb Dry Shampoo for Dark Hair

What you need to know: This dry shampoo spray comes in a 4.5-ounce bottle with a lovely citrus and oatmeal smell.

What you’ll love: It’s color-safe and works to eliminate oil without compromising volume. It works for straight, wavy or curly hair as well as fine, medium and thick textures. It’s also gluten-, sulfate-, paraben-, silicone- and phthalates-free as well as vegan and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: It might have to be rubbed in really well to completely blend in.

Most popular dry shampoos at Sephora for volume

amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo

What you need to know: This dry shampoo is a top pick for consumers who want to add volume to their hair. It’s available in a standard 5.3-ounce bottle and a value-sized 7.3-ounce option.

What you’ll love: It’s made with rice starch that absorbs oil and adds volume as it refreshes locks. The formula contains sea buckthorn that pampers and hydrates hair. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: Although it’s not very noticeable, it does leave behind a slight residue.

Vegamour GRO Dry Shampoo for Thinning Hair

What you need to know: This citrus-scented dry shampoo spray is plant-based and helps thinning hai. It’s also great for building volume. It comes in a 3.95-ounce bottle.

What you’ll love: It’s a good choice for improving hair density and volume as well as dealing with oil. It works for straight, wavy, curly and coily hair as well as fine, medium and thick textures. It’s gluten and sulfate-free. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: It can produce a white powder users don’t like.

