Tips and tools for grooming your face and body hair

As the weather grows warmer, more and more people are shedding their “winter coats.” Starting spring out with a fresh shave can help reduce sweat, improve hygiene and make you feel more prepared to take on outdoor activities.

Manscaping rituals and routines can differ from person to person. However, there are some consistent rules that everybody can follow. You can personalize your tools to your preferences for anything from full shaves to simple trims. Here are some tools to make the process easier and more efficient.

In this article: Braun Series 9 Electric Razor, Gillette Style Beard Trimmer and Philips Norelco Multigroom 5000 Series

What is manscaping, and how do you do it?

Simply put, manscaping refers to the act of cutting down or removing facial or body hair. Men choose to trim or shave their body hair for many reasons, including hygiene, comfort and appearance. Some men prefer to take professional services, such as waxing or shaving, but others prefer to personalize their grooming routine from the comfort of their homes.

Manscaping for spring can look slightly different from typical processes, as you’re probably removing a lot of hair that grew during the winter. Once you’ve done the initial cut or shave, some upkeep is required.

Here are some common tools used for manscaping and their main purposes:

Electric razors: Electric razors can vary from providing basic shaves to exchangeable blades that specialize in cutting facial hair or narrow areas of space. These are an excellent choice for those wanting something more versatile and user-friendly.

Electric razors can vary from providing basic shaves to exchangeable blades that specialize in cutting facial hair or narrow areas of space. These are an excellent choice for those wanting something more versatile and user-friendly. Hair clippers: As the name suggests, hair clippers remove portions of your hair quickly and efficiently. Many hair clippers arrive with combs and accessories so that users can customize the device to their preference.

As the name suggests, hair clippers remove portions of your hair quickly and efficiently. Many hair clippers arrive with combs and accessories so that users can customize the device to their preference. Beard trimmers: For those hoping to reduce facial hair, consider purchasing a beard trimmer. They provide a variety of cuts and can be safely operated daily.

For those hoping to reduce facial hair, consider purchasing a beard trimmer. They provide a variety of cuts and can be safely operated daily. Tweezers: Tweezers are small tools designed to pluck out hair one or two at a time. These are typically a more affordable option and specialized for quick touch-ups.

Best manscaping products

Braun Series 9 Electric Razor

The Braun Electric Razor has built-in SyncroSonic technology that effortlessly removes hair from wet or dry skin. The sharp blades handle both thick and thin hair without snagging or causing any irritation. It has a lithium battery and no cord, so users don’t have to worry about hassles in maneuvering the device.

Sold by Amazon

Oster Professional Classic 76 Hair Clippers

With a powerful motor and interchangeable blades, the vintage Oster Classic is a durable hair clipper that will last you several years. The lightweight body won’t overheat and fits comfortably into the palm of your hand.

Sold by Amazon

Philips Norelco Multigroom All-in-One 7000 Series

The innovative Phillips Norelco model stands out for its large assortment of blades and heads, making 23 accessories in total. Each head has reinforced guards and is available in multiple lengths, ensuring smooth shaving for each area of your face.

Sold by Amazon

Tweezerman Tweezer

These tweezers offer a flat base for you to place fingers, making it easier to pinch and un-pinch the pair. It’s crafted with a coppery-pink coat, so it offers both practicality and fashion at the same time.

Sold by Amazon

Gillette Styler Beard Trimmer

The handheld Gillette device is the quintessential beard trimmer for all ages and skin types. Thanks to the waterproof construction, you can use it in the shower and in front of the bathroom mirror.

Sold by Amazon

Remington MB4700 Smart Beard Trimmer

This is a more modern version of a typical beard trimmer with an LED screen and memory settings. The surface is smooth and washable so that it won’t collect any annoying strands or debris.

Sold by Amazon

Remington All-in-One Grooming Kit

The Remington model offers eight hair-clipper combs and 14 varying settings. It’s easy to clean, self-sharping and arrives with a travel-friendly storage porch.

Sold by Amazon

Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor

The Arc5 electric razor has been upgraded with faster speeds and a more powerful motor so groomers can enjoy a cleaner shave. The razor also automatically senses the thickness of your hair and adjusts its density to match it.

Sold by Amazon

BabylissPro Volare Clipper

The BabylissPro hair clipper stands out for its lightweight build and one-hand operation. Built with an X-grip blade, it cuts faster and has several interchangeable attachments you can switch between based on your hair type.

Sold by Amazon

Philips Norelco Shaver 9000 Prestige

For those wanting to treat themselves to a luxurious electric shaver, consider the Phillips 9000 Prestige. The formidable tool has handy features like the LED number display and NanoTech blades.

Sold by Amazon

Philips Norelco Multigroom 5000 Series

This well-rounded tool provides accessories to trim the hair on your face, head and body. It includes a nose and ear trimmer, adjustable guards, hair guards, stubble guards, a cleaning brush and a charging cable.

Sold by Amazon

Braun Electric Shaver, Series 6

This traditional yet effective electric shaver gently removes hair in multiple areas of your face and neck. The easy handle and built-in safety features make this an excellent starter for beginners or younger users.

Sold by Amazon

Revlon Mini Hair Removal Tweezer Set

This on-the-go travel set arrives with two different types of tweezers to suit your grooming needs. It’s made with stainless steel, so users don’t have to worry about losing quality during transportation.

Sold by Amazon

The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Shaving Cream

This luxurious Sandalwood shaving cream protects against razor burn and irritation. It hydrates and moisturizes at the same time, so you can enjoy silky smooth skin after finishing your shave.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ayurda Pathak writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.