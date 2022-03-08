Fenty is now available at Ulta Beauty

Wondering what all the buzz is about with Rihanna this week? The singer, actress and businessperson is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, but that’s not the only major news. Starting this week, Ulta has begun offering the full line of Fenty Beauty products — and they’re already selling out online and at brick-and-mortar locations.

What to know about buying Fenty Beauty at Ulta

Is Fenty named after Rihanna?

Fenty Beauty is a cosmetics brand launched by Rihanna in 2017. It includes a growing collection of face, lip, eye and cheek products, many of which have earned numerous awards since they launched. Most recently, Fenty Beauty added premium makeup brushes and skin care products to the lineup.

Fenty Beauty has garnered an overwhelmingly positive reception for its inclusive shade range that includes 50 choices for select products, namely foundations and concealers. Several Fenty Beauty products are also vegan, fragrance-free and sensitive skin-friendly.

Perks of buying Fenty Beauty at Ulta

You can enjoy several perks now that you can buy Fenty Beauty at Ulta, ranging from free gifts to easy ordering.

Ultamate Rewards: Shoppers can maximize savings using their Ultamate Rewards, which they can cash in to save on future Fenty Beauty purchases.

Easy ordering: Shoppers who are excited to buy their first Fenty Beauty products at Ulta but can’t make it to the store right away can order them online or select in-store pickup.

How much are Fenty Beauty products?

Fenty Beauty mini products and full-size refills range between $10-$20. Most full-size products, from foundations to eyeshadow palettes, cost $26-$50. Fenty Beauty makeup brushes and tools typically run between $20-$34.

Top Fenty Beauty products to buy at Ulta

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

The buildable foundation offers medium-to-full coverage and creates a soft, airbrushed finish. It’s a gentle, oil-free formula that won’t irritate sensitive skin. The inclusive shade range features a whopping 50 colors in cool, warm and neutral undertones.

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Colors

It doesn’t take more than a single stroke to achieve full-color intensity with this luxurious lip color. As bold and color-rich as it is, the formula is lightweight and comfortable to wear. It comes in six shades that are universally flattering.

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush

If you’re looking for a natural flush, this Fenty Beauty cream blush gives cheeks a subtle wash of color. It glides on skin effortlessly and blends well over cream and liquid foundations, as well as bare skin.

Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara

This all-in-one mascara takes lashes to the next level, thanks to an exclusive flat-to-fat spoolie design. The long-wearing formula is water-resistant, yet it washes off easily with makeup remover and facial cleanser.

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick

Touted as a “light-as-air” formula, this cream-to-powder shimmer stick offers buildable glow in five glamorous shades. Because a little goes a long way, you don’t need more than a couple of swipes to light up your face.

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette

The six-shade palette is part of a “snappable” system where you can connect any two palettes together. Each one includes high-pigment shades and blendable colors in glitter, matte and shimmer finishes.

