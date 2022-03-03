Which quilt racks are best?

Quilts are a classic, beautiful and cozy addition to any home, but they can be difficult to store. If you tuck them away in a box or tote, then you don’t get to show off how lovely they are. Yet, if you drape them over the back of the couch, you can run out of room very quickly.

A quilt rack is a perfect solution for this dilemma, as it creates a designated space to both store and display your quilts whenever you need to. But how do you find the right quilt rack for you? For a straightforward, lovely and sturdy quilt rack, the SEI Furniture Scroll 3-Blanket Rack will make an excellent choice for you.

What to know before you buy a quilt rack

Material

Most quilt racks are either made from wood or metal, though there are some bamboo options.

Wood quilt racks: These racks are the most common, as they suit nearly any decor. Wood racks tend to have a pretty good balance between sturdiness and weight, but they don’t have very ornate designs as wood can be difficult to form.

Metal quilt racks: Although less common, these racks function the same way. Metal quilt racks can have more ornate designs so that they can look lovely on display. Depending on the construction and weight, metal quilt racks may be more or less sturdy than wooden options.

Number of rungs

If you’re purchasing an item to hang your quilts on, you’ll need to pick one that has enough rungs to hang all the quilts that you need on it. Some racks are focused more on aesthetics than practicality, so they may only have one or two rungs. If you just have a sentimental quilt you want to display, these racks may be perfect. But if you have a variety of quilts and blankets, consider an option with four or more rungs so you get maximum function out of your rack.

Weight

Weight is the feature that most corresponds to stability. It can be a bit of a trade-off, as a heavy quilt rack will be harder to move around if needed. But if you have a pretty good space for your quilt rack and someone to help you move it, opt for a heavier quilt rack for added stability.

Size

Be aware of the height and size of your quilt rack. You want it to be large enough to hold all of the quilts you have, but not so large that it doesn’t fit your space. If you have a specific area where you want to place your quilt, take measurements before making a quilt rack purchase.

Quilt rack vs. quilt ladder

Decorative ladders are becoming an increasingly popular way to store blankets and other linens. But do ladders work as a quilt rack substitute? For many people, yes. Ladders have the benefit of utilizing vertical space rather than floor space to store additional quilts. The downside of ladders is that they typically have to be supported by leaning against the wall, which means they can be less stable if not secured properly.

How much you can expect to spend on a quilt rack

Overall, you can expect to pay anywhere from $40-$200 on a quilt rack. For $50 or less, you’ll be looking at wall-hanging or over-the-door quilt racks that can store not more than two quilts. Between $50-$150, you’ll be getting what you probably expect when you think of a quilt rack: a standalone wood or metal structure with multiple rungs for more than two quilts. Over $150, you’ll find beautiful, high-quality ladder racks with numerous rungs and secure fastening equipment.

Quilt rack FAQ

Why do I need a quilt rack?

A. You could need a quilt rack for a variety of reasons, such as spare bedding for a guest room, easy access to blankets or the desire to display your beloved quilts. Quilt racks keep the warm coziness that you have collected easily within arms reach.

Where should I put my quilt rack?

A. This will largely depend on what you’re using it for. Many customers keep a quilt rack in their guest room so that guests have easy access to extra blankets without having to ask. You may also want your quilt rack in your living room for cozy movie nights or in your bedroom for extra blankets. If your goal is to display your quilts, the living room is the ideal space. Wherever you place it, consider how close the quilt rack is to the bed or couch so that you can just reach out and grab a quilt without having to stand up.

What’s the best quilt rack to buy?

Top quilt rack

SEI Furniture Scroll 3-Blanket Rack

What you need to know: This absolutely gorgeous wrought iron stand combines beauty and stability for the perfect statement piece.

What you’ll love: Despite the dainty look, this lovely stand is actually very sturdy. It easily holds three quilts or blankets and fits neatly into most homes. For many users, this quilt rack feels more luxurious than the price tag would let on.

What you should consider: Requires assembly. Rods are hollow, so they can bend over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top quilt rack for the money

Winsome Wood Eleanor Storage Rack

What you need to know: This budget-friendly quilt rack has a large amount of storage for a minimal amount of money, perfect for a classic quilt collector.

What you’ll love: Made from composite walnut wood, this quilt rack has six long rods to neatly store and display all of your favorite quilts, and the soft curvature creates a cozy aesthetic. Its 360-degree design allows it to be positioned anywhere in the room.

What you should consider: Some assembly required.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Built by Briick Quilting LadderRack 2-in-1 Quilt Display Rack

What you need to know: Two quilt rack options for the price of one, this lovely and versatile display ladder can hold all of your quilts and blankets — even the heaviest ones.

What you’ll love: Equipped with collapsible hardware, this ladder can easily fold down to become a traditional quilt rack so that you can use it in any household space. Each of its five rungs is reinforced to hold ten pounds worth of quilt, so you can feel confident resting your king-sized quilt on here. The lovely wooden piece creates a high-end loft look while saving space.

What you should consider: This is the most expensive rack on our list. Some users complained that they thought it was two stands rather than one that folds down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

