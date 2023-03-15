Clawfoot bathtubs seem to never go out of style. They are typically bigger and deeper than traditional bathtubs, providing more room for bathers. Sitting upon four feet, they also provide more space for cleaning underneath the tub.

Their vintage design remains popular with many homeowners. There are faucets and showerheads that keep the older vibe alive but incorporate modern plumbing advances. There is a faucet just right for your clawfoot tub.

What are the types of clawfoot tub faucets?

There are three main styles of clawfoot tub faucets based on where the faucet is mounted.

Wall-mounted faucets are attached to tub’s back wall. The typical mount is on 3 3/8-inch centers. Some models come with adjustable centers for wider holes.

What are the different faucet finishes?

There are many finishes to choose from for your faucet. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages.

Chrome is one of the most popular finishes because it is typically the least expensive and most versatile. It will show fingerprints and water stains over time.

Do I need a shower head too?

Some faucets come with a handheld shower device. These shower heads are typically used for rinsing off when you are finished bathing or when cleaning the tub. There are some shower heads designed specifically for washing pets too.

If you want to create an actual showering tub, you will need to look for larger kits that include a wrap-around shower curtain rod and a mountable shower head that is elevated high enough to spray water on a normal size adult.

Best clawfoot tub faucets

My PlumbingStuff Clawfoot Tub Faucet

This replacement faucet features a stylish polished chrome finish that is rust-resistant. The two-handle design separates hot and cold water along with an ADA-compliant lever. Ceramic cartridges maintain consistent temperature control.

Sold by Amazon

Barclay Three-Handle Clawfoot Tub Faucet

This beautiful porcelain faucet had three handles that control water temperature and divert the water flow to the shower. It has an old-style spigot design with 3 3/8-inch centers and ceramic disc cartridges.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Kingston Brass Vintage Tub Faucet with Hand Shower

This elegant polished chrome faucet features a gooseneck spout attached to a Victorian hand shower. It can be wall mounted or freestanding and meets all lead regulations.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Yasinu Floor-Mounted Tub Filler Faucet with Hand Shower

This floor-mounted faucet has a high-arc spout to create plenty of space and an aerator to prevent spraying. The handheld shower is ideal for rinsing. The minimalist look is made from brass and stainless steel.

Sold by Home Depot

Parlos Waterfall Roman Bathtub Faucet Filler

This solid brass faucet is built to last with a distinctive waterfall spout that eliminates splashing with a smooth fill. The two-handle design is easy to install with all mounting accessories included.

Sold by Amazon

Wasserrhythm Clawfoot Tub Faucet with Sprayer

This attractive polished chrome faucet and hand shower can be mounted on the tub or on a wall. The Victorian style fits most bathroom decors. It comes with an impressive 10-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Sold by Amazon

ProPlus Heavy-Duty Clawfoot Tub Faucet

This polished stainless steel faucet is plated with brass chrome and deck mounted with a single lever diverter. It requires an easy one-hole installation.

Sold by Amazon

Aolemi Floor Mount Bathtub Faucet

This stylish floor-mounted faucet and handheld shower stands over 45 inches tall. The 360-degree swivel spout has a 6.7-inch reach, and the hand shower has a 59-inch flexible hose. All installation hardware is included.

Sold by Amazon

Gotonovo Clawfoot Faucet with Handheld Shower

This beautiful brushed-nickel faucet and handheld shower provide a Victorian look to your bathroom. The waterfall and shower rain options are easy to adjust both flow and temperature. It has an easy two-hole installation.

Sold by Amazon

Pegasus Three-Handle Clawfoot Tub Faucet

This elegant polished brass faucet features a gooseneck spout with three porcelain handles for the shower and two water temperatures. Designed to be wall mounted for an acrylic tub, it comes with reliable ceramic cartridges.

Sold by Home Depot

