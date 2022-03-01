Which gaming chair is best for you?

Ergonomically designed, gaming chairs provide comfort and support when using a PC or game console. Since serious gamers tend to spend a lot of time sitting down, these chairs have multiple adjustment points allowing users to refine their seating position to relieve stress at the neck, shoulders and lower back.

There are many key considerations when purchasing a new gaming chair. They are available in a range of styles and colors and with various other additional adjustments and features. A great all-around choice is the Respawn 205 Racing-Style Gaming Chair, which features contoured supports made from high-density foam and a reinforced mesh backing for increased airflow. Alternatively, there are many other models to choose from that may suit your needs more appropriately.

What to know before buying a gaming chair

Support

Gaming chairs have a similar design to a regular office chair. However, they usually feature a higher headrest with extra support for the shoulders and neck. Some have removable cushions, contoured backs and an adjustable seat or armrest height.

High-tech features

These chairs also provide an immersive gaming experience. Some include sound systems and built-in vibration motors that react to the gameplay, while others have handy extras like cup holders, footrests and pockets for storing the controllers.

Mobility

A gaming chair with a wheeled base is a good choice if you regularly need to move it from room to room, whereas a solid base will provide more stability when playing energetic games. If you prefer a more relaxed posture, a rocker sits lower to the floor and provides more inclined seating.

What to look for in a quality gaming chair

Size

Size is an essential factor for two reasons. First, many gaming chairs are pretty large, so when choosing one, it should be appropriate for the size of the room. Secondly, it needs to be the right fit for the user, as a chair that is too big or too small won’t improve posture and may negatively impact a person’s health.

Lumbar support

The addition of lumbar support improves posture by keeping the spine aligned when sitting. Look for a model that has a removable lumbar cushion so that it can be adjusted to the correct height or removed if necessary.

Adjustability

As mentioned, a gaming chair needs to be the right fit for the individual. Choosing a chair with great adjustability makes it is easier to achieve the correct levels of support and comfort. Look for a model that can recline and rotate as well as adjust in height.

How much you can expect to spend on a gaming chair

The price of these chairs can vary significantly depending on the features you want to include. A basic model with limited adjustability starts at around $80. A fully loaded chair with speakers, vibration motors and the full range of adjustable supports can easily be over $500.

Gaming chair FAQ

How long can you sit in a gaming chair?

A. While these chairs have increased support and improve posture over extended periods, following recognized health practices shouldn’t be ignored. Prolonged sitting can lead to high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. Therefore, experts recommend standing for at least 8 minutes for every hour spent sitting.

What is the best material for a gaming chair?

A. These chairs come in a variety of vibrant colors and materials. Vinyl or leather looks excellent but can often be too warm. Features such as mesh backrests and fabric seats improve airflow, keeping the user cooler and, by extension, more comfortable.

Will a gaming chair increase my gaming skills?

A. Unfortunately, these chairs won’t make you any better at video games. However, correct posture can increase concentration levels and promote better blood flow through the body, which improves energy levels and focus.

What’s the best gaming chair to buy?

Top gaming chair

Respawn 205 Racing Style Gaming Chair

What you need to know: This is an ergonomic chair with a durable steel frame and an adjustable headrest and lumbar support.

What you’ll love: It features a reclining action with a three-position tilt lock and 360 degrees of rotation. It is available in five different colors.

What you should consider: The chair arrives in many parts and requires assembling.

Where to buy: Sold by: Amazon

Top gaming chair for the money

Homall High Back Leather Computer Chair

What you need to know: This budget-friendly chair has a 300-pound weight capacity and a height-adjustable seat.

What you’ll love: It uses high-density foam, which offers good support to the head, neck and shoulders. Its sturdy, five-spoke base has caster wheels for easy movement.

What you should consider: The arm-rest height isn’t adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by: Amazon

Worth checking out

X Rocker Pro Series H3

What you need to know: This unique-looking chair is designed to sit directly on the floor and has rockers built into the base.

What you’ll love: It incorporates a sound system with four speakers that can connect to your games console. Its vibration motors give a more immersive game environment.

What you should consider: It needs plugging into a power supply to use all of its features.

Where to buy: Sold by: Amazon and Home Depot

