How to choose a sofa bed for a small living room or bedroom

A sleeper sofa is a type of sofa that has a built-in mattress that can be pulled out and converted into a bed. Typically, the mattress is completely hidden away when not in use, making the sleeper sofa a highly versatile piece of furniture.

Compact in nature, sleeper sofas don’t take up much space, especially compared to full-sized beds. This makes them perfect for adding an extra sleeping space to host overnight guests, even if you have a small living area or spare room.

Shop this article: Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon, Serta Monroe Full Size Convertible Sleeper Sofa, Alexent Sleeper Sofa

How to pick the right size of sleeper sofa for a compact space

Choosing the right size sleeper sofa is essential if you have a compact space. Some are roughly the size of a sleeper ottoman, while others are more similar in size to a three-piece sectional.

If you have limited space, consider the size of the mattress. The common options for sleeper sofa mattresses are:

Single: 24 inches wide by 72 inches deep

24 inches wide by 72 inches deep Twin: 38 inches wide by 72 inches deep

38 inches wide by 72 inches deep Full: 52 or 54 inches wide by 72 inches deep

52 or 54 inches wide by 72 inches deep Queen: 60 inches wide by 72 inches deep

Twin-size sleeper sofas are small enough to fit into nearly any space. They’re perfect for entertaining one or two guests at a time. If you have slightly more room, consider a full-sized option instead. These can more easily fit two people.

For those with extremely limited room, there are also more compact sleeper sofas. These are usually under 30 inches wide and can be under 50 inches deep. When folded into sofa form, they are narrow and can fit against a wall.

Best materials for compact sleeper sofas

As with traditional sofas, sleeper sofas come in many materials, including:

Vinyl.

Upholstery.

Leather.

Microfiber.

Chenille.

The frame is usually metal or wood.

Best types of mattresses for compact sleeper sofas

Choosing a mattress that offers the right combination of comfort and support is important. The common materials for sleeper sofa mattresses are:

Memory foam: Capable of conforming to the sleeper’s body and sleeping position, these are comfortable and highly supportive. They keep in body heat, making them best for cooler climates.

Capable of conforming to the sleeper’s body and sleeping position, these are comfortable and highly supportive. They keep in body heat, making them best for cooler climates. Gel memory foam: These are firm without being too hard. The gel keeps them from trapping heat, making them ideal in warmer climates.

These are firm without being too hard. The gel keeps them from trapping heat, making them ideal in warmer climates. Latex: Eco-friendly and long-lasting, latex mattresses are among the firmest options.

How to pick a good design for a compact sleeper sofa

Compact sleeper sofas are usually rectangular and narrow in shape. Some larger ones are L-shaped or U-shaped, which lets them fit into specific spaces more easily.

In terms of design, they come in classic and modern options. Most come in one solid color, such as gray, blue, black or green. Some have patterns or subtle textures on the arms or cushions. A few have reversible cushions.

What are slipcovers and why should you get one?

While optional, slipcovers serve several key purposes. They can:

Protect the furniture from environmental damage, such as spills or a pet’s nails.

from environmental damage, such as spills or a pet’s nails. Prevent stains from reaching the upholstery.

from reaching the upholstery. Add a specific color or pattern to the room.

or pattern to the room. Make it easier to keep the sleeper sofa clean since you can remove the cover and wash it separately.

Other things to look for when buying a sleeper sofa for a compact space

A good warranty: Compact sleeper sofas sometimes come with a warranty that lasts up to a year after purchase. The warranty can cover damaged or missing parts and minor repairs.

Compact sleeper sofas sometimes come with a warranty that lasts up to a year after purchase. The warranty can cover damaged or missing parts and minor repairs. Good accessories for your sleeper sofa. Here are a few accessories to add to your sleeper sofa: Hypoallergenic or water-resistant protective mattress cover to keep it in good shape for years to come. Throw pillows to add style, comfort and color to the furniture when it’s not being used as a bed. Sheets, pillowcases and blankets designed to fit the sleeper sofa.

Here are a few accessories to add to your sleeper sofa:

Best sleeper sofa overall

Joss and Main Kodie Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

This queen size sleeper sofa is highly customizable, with 74 upholstery colors to choose from. The polyester performance fabric is durable, and the foam-filled cushions are nice and supportive. Overnight guests will love the comfy memory foam mattress, too. The frame and legs are made of a combination of solid and manufactured wood.

Best futon-style sleeper sofa

Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon

This comfortable sleeper sofa features supportive memory foam and a classic vintage design, with button-tufted detailing and soft velvet upholstery. The back can be reclined to a lounging or sleeping position. This futon is made with a sturdy wood frame and six upholstery color options, measuring 83 inches long and 33.5 inches wide.

Best leather sleeper sofa

Mercury Row Benitez Twin Vegan Leather Convertible Sofa

This vegan leather sleeper sofa has a midcentury modern design with classic tufting with button accents, perfect for a home office or traditional living room. The twin sleeper sofa seats three, crafted with a solid and engineered wood frame and supportive foam-filled cushioning. It measures 76 inches long and 34 inches wide, available with brown, black, dark gray or white upholstery.

Best full size sleeper sofa

Serta Monroe Full Size Convertible Sleeper Sofa

This two-seater sleeper sofa is upholstered in luxuriously soft polyester and comes with two toss pillows. It converts to a full sized bed, supported by a durable, solid eucalyptus frame. Available with light gray, dark gray, brown or black upholstery, it measures merely 66.5 inches long and 37.6 inches wide.

Best loveseat sleeper sofa

Zipcode Design Sabine Upholstered Sleeper Loveseat

This small sleeper sofa loveseat is one of the most compact options available. It has a modern, minimalist profile and seats two people. The foam-filled polyester upholstery, offered in five neutral shades, is paired with a solid wood frame. The sofa measures 39.5 inches long and 18.5 inches wide.

Best sectional sleeper sofa

Alexent Sleeper Sofa

Available in dark and light gray, this three-seat sleeper sectional sofa pulls out into a full size bed but is still compact enough to fit into limited spaces. The compact sectional sleeper sofa has a modern aesthetic complete with chaise, soft upholstery, a hardwood frame and stuffed back cushions.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.