Featured deals
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer 23% OFF
You can get the crispy texture of fried chicken, french fries, mozzarella sticks and more — yet still eat healthy — with an air fryer. This 4-quart Ninja model lets you crisp, roast, reheat and dehydrate a variety of foods. The nonstick frying basket, crisper plate and multi-layer rack are all dishwasher-safe.
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine 19% OFF
This espresso machine lets you make delicious preprogrammed drinks — espresso, Americano, cappuccino, latte, macchiato and black coffee — with just the push of a button. You can adjust the brew strength and amounts of coffee and milk with the intuitive touch-screen controls. The high-quality ceramic burr grinder produces 12 coarseness levels, and the LatteGo system whips up foamed milk for your drinks. An AquaClean filter purifies the water you put into the machine for the freshest-tasting java beverages.
Dyson Pure Cool HEPA Air Purifier 23% OFF
This high-tech air purifier doubles as a tower fan, boasting 360-degree oscillation and 10 speed settings. When we tested it, we were impressed by its superior HEPA air filtration, noting that it eased allergy symptoms. You can control and monitor indoor air quality via the Dyson Link app using Alexa or Siri.
Cookware
High-quality cookware will last for years, giving you the best possible results when preparing meals. We found great deals on pots, pans and skillets from reliable brands.
- Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet 42% OFF
- Carote Egg Pan 50% OFF
- Carote Chic 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set 57% OFF
- Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven 7% OFF
- Nordic Ware Anniversary Bundt Pan 9% OFF
- Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven 38% OFF
- GreenLife 16-Piece Kitchen Cookware Set 30% OFF
- HexClad 10 Quart Hybrid Stainless Steel Pot Saucepan 36% OFF
- Martha Stewart Bosworth 10-Piece Cookware Set 15% OFF
Knife sets
Knife sets offer excellent value and convenience since you don’t have to purchase the knives individually. Some knife sets even come with storage blocks that look attractive on the kitchen counter while keeping your knives organized and easily accessible.
- Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set 59% OFF
- Amazon Basics 18-Piece Kitchen Knife Set 9% OFF
- Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set 62% OFF
- Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set 62% OFF
- Yatoshi 6-Piece Kitchen Knife Set 25% OFF
- Marco Almond12-Piece Granite Knife Set 33% OFF
- McCook 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set 50% OFF
Kitchen appliances and gadgets
Whether you’re looking to replace your existing appliances with newer, better models or want gadgets that make cooking and meal prep easier, there are plenty of discounted options on the market.
- GoWise USA Deluxe 12.7-Quart Air Fryer 46% OFF
- Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker 44% OFF
- SodaStream E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker 44% OFF
- Dash Mini Waffle Maker 23% OFF
- Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker 17% OFF
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker 16% OFF
- Crock-Pot 7 Quart Slow Cooker 20% OFF
- Nutribullet Personal Blender 24% OFF
- Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker 20% OFF + $20 COUPON
- Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender 27% OFF
- Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven 24% OFF
- Magic Bullet Blender 6% OFF
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine 27% OFF
- Ninja Foodi DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer 25% OFF
- Greater Goods Food Scale 13% OFF + 10% COUPON
- Fullstar Vegetable Chopper 25% OFF + 5% COUPON
- ThermoPro TP19H Digital Meat Thermometer 32% OFF
- Chef’s Choice Electric Knife Sharpener 26% OFF
- Kuhn Rikon Master Opener for Cans, Bottles and Jars 7% OFF
Tumblers and water bottles
Staying hydrated at home or on the go is easy with a tumbler or water bottle. We discovered impressive savings, from insulated tumblers that keep drinks cold for hours to attractive lidded drinking glasses.
- Netany Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids 31% OFF
- Yeti Rambler 30 oz Vacuum Insulated Tumbler 15% OFF
- ionBottles Portable pH Water Ionizer Bottle 17% OFF
- Spirit of Phoenix Healing Crystal Water Bottle 24% OFF + 10% OFF COUPON
- Contigo Stainless Steel Tumbler 27% OFF
- Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle 19% OFF
Everyday essentials
Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on home essentials including toilet paper, toothpaste, paper towels, batteries, light bulbs and more.
- Angel Soft Toilet Paper Mega Rolls 18% OFF
- Sensodyne Pronamel Mineral Boost Toothpaste 17% OFF
- Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser 20% OFF
- Sparkle Tear-A-Square Paper Towels 18% OFF
- Kirkland Signature Premium Drinking Water 19% OFF
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers 32% OFF
- Sun Bum Reef Compliant SPF 50 Sunscreen 11% OFF
- J.R. Watkins Foaming Hand Soap 30% OFF
- Oiahomy Laundry Hamper 42% OFF
- The Equadose Pill Splitter 25% OFF
- Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set 30% OFF
- Amazon Basics Slim Velvet Clothes Hangers 23% OFF
- GE Daylight Replacement LED Light Bulbs 16% OFF
- Duracell AA Batteries 11% OFF + 25% OFF COUPON
- Duracell Coppertop AAA Batteries 15% OFF + 30% OFF COUPON
- Melitta Super Premium No. 4 Coffee Paper Filter 31% OFF
- Pilot G2 Premium Gel Roller Pens 59% OFF
- Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector 24% OFF
- Apple USB-C Power Adapter 21% OFF
- Yellow Jacket 3-Outlet Extension Cord 23% OFF
- Huanchain 12/3 Gauge Outdoor Extension Cord, 100 ft 25% OFF
- Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip 37% OFF
- NOCO Genius Smart Car Battery Charger 25% OFF
Bathroom
Towels, bath mats, shower curtains, bathtub trays and more — we found savings on a variety of must-haves and useful accessories for the bathroom.
- BTYMS 4-Piece Shower Loofahs 17% OFF
- American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Towel Set 40% OFF
- Gorilla Grip Soft Chenille Bathmat 28% OFF
- ZPirates Bamboo Bath Mat 21% OFF
- Boomjoy Toilet Brush and Holder Set 27% OFF
- Royal Craft Wood Foldable Bathtub Tray 39% OFF
- AmazerBath Bamboo Soap Dish 39% OFF
- Imavo Bathroom Accessories Set 17% OFF
- Pipishell Slim Bathroom Cart 25% OFF
- N and Y Home Waffle Weave Shower Curtain 38% OFF
- Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks 59% OFF
Cleaning
Top-of-the-line cleaning products such as robot vacuums and steam mops can be pricey, which is why these popular picks are worth shopping for at a discount.
- iRobot Roomba EVO 42% OFF
- Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum 50%
- Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 26% OFF
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum 32% OFF
- Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop – 40% OFF
- Method All-Purpose Cleaner 16% OFF
Organization
Keeping the home neat, organized and free of clutter is a priority for many. These organization products — from refrigerator bins to closet organizers — are sure to bring order to your home.
- Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins 35% OFF
- Vtopmart Airtight Pantry Organization System 36% OFF + $4 COUPON
- Yustuf Refrigerator Organization System 30% COUPON
- YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer 30% OFF
- Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags 24% OFF
- Vailando 6-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer 15% OFF
- Pipishell Hanging Closet Organizer 46% OFF
- Vtopmart Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set 25% OFF
- Zomilb Under Sink Organizers 50% OFF
- Syntus 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer 21% OFF
- X-cosrack Jewelry Organizer 40% OFF
- Aozita Bathroom Canister Storage Organization 29% OFF
- Moforoco Shower Caddy Shelf Organizer 43% OFF
- Home-it Mop And Broom Holder Organizer 35% OFF
- Marbrasse 3-Tier Mesh Desk Organizer 39% OFF
Home appliances and tech
Home appliances and tech including fans, air purifiers, video doorbells and smart thermostats are top sellers this Prime Day. These highly rated products are worth buying, especially at these discounted prices.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 55% OFF
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K 30% OFF
- LG C2 OLED Evo 55-Inch 4K Smart TV 27% OFF
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet 45% OFF
- Beautural Clothes Steamer 25% OFF + $2 COUPON
- Simple Deluxe Industrial Floor Fan 22% OFF
- Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan 28% OFF + 5% OFF WITH CODE DCK773P7
- Aroeve Air Purifier 29% OFF
- Aeezo 10.1-Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame 56% OFF
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired 46% OFF
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 46% OFF
- SereneLife Folding Treadmill 21% OFF
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat 24% OFF
- Cricut EasyPress 2 Heat Press Machine 32% OFF
Mattresses
If you’re shopping for an air mattress to take camping or host overnight guests, or want a newer, comfier mattress for your bed, we have you covered with these top deals.
- SoundAsleep Luxury Queen Air Mattress 44% OFF
- King Koil Luxury Air Mattress, Queen 12% OFF
- SleepLux Inflatable Air Mattress 36% OFF
- Zinus 10-Inch Spring Hybrid Mattress Extra Firm 61% OFF
- Sealy Memory Foam Bed in a Box 12-Inch Medium Feel 15% OFF
- Best Price Mattress 6-inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress 17% OFF
- Vibe Gel Memory Foam Mattress 12-Inch 47% OFF
- Cool Gel Ventilated Memory Foam 10-Inch Mattress 29% OFF
- NapQueen 8-Inch Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress 43% OFF
- Lucid 10-Inch Memory Foam Medium-Plush Mattress 27% OFF
Furniture
Amazon offers tons of stylish furniture in numerous styles including modern, mid-century modern, contemporary, glam, rustic and farmhouse pieces. Whichever decor styles are featured in your home, you’ll find something from this attractive collection.
- Zinus Dachelle Upholstered Platform Bed Frame 17% OFF
- Mellow Solid Wood Platform Bed Frame 15% OFF
- Ecoprsio Nightstand Set 29% OFF
- Amazon Brand Rivet Revolve Upholstered Sofa 47% OFF
- Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Sofa Bed 35% OFF
- GDFStudio Macedonia Tufted Back Fabric Recliner 21% OFF
- Walker Edison Corbin Modern Farmhouse TV Stand 47% OFF
- Homissue 5-Tier Bookshelf 16% OFF
- Rolanstar Bookshelf With Drawer 22% OFF
- Christopher Knight Home Elam Wood Coffee Table 45% OFF
- Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table 25 % OFF
- Signature Design by Ashley Bellaby Farmhouse Pier 42% OFF
- Sauder International Lux Bar Cart 21% OFF
- Sorbus Floating Shelves 29% OFF
- Birdrock Home Round Floor Pouf Ottoman 21% OFF
- Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair 30% OFF
- Vasagle Console Sofa Table 25% OFF
- Safavieh Home Collection Atka Console Table 51% OFF
- Safavieh Home Collection Christa Console Table 62% OFF
- Apicizon Round Side Table 26% OFF
- Walker Edison Cora Faux Marble Accent Table 44% OFF
- Yaheetech Club Chair 42% OFF
- Signature Design by Ashley Darlita Traditional Table Lamp 33% OFF
- O’Bright Industrial Floor Lamp 43% OFF
- Addlon Floor Lamp with Shelves 54% OFF
Home decor
We researched the best discounts on trendy mirrors, wall sconces, stunning wall art, rugs and more that will add style and charm to your home.
- NeuType Wall-Mounted Mirror 33% OFF
- NeuType Arched Full Length Mirror 32% OFF
- Pauwer Slim Wall Sconces Set 33% OFF
- Globe Electric 65931 Wall Sconce 47% OFF
- Pagisofe Super Soft Shaggy Rug 37% OFF
- Loloi II Layla Collection Distressed Area Rug 64% OFF
- Décor Grates Art Deco Floor Register 33% OFF
- Homedics Tabletop Water Fountain 25% OFF
- Mudeela Adjustable Plant Stand 23% OFF
- Bamworld Plant Stand 29% OFF
- Decor Grates Wood Louver Floor Register 21% OFF
- Gypsy Color Plug-in Crystal Chandelier 30% OFF
- ArtbyHannah Botanical Picture Frame Set 20% OFF
- Wieco Art Almond Blossom Framed Canvas Print 55% OFF
- Wieco Art Starry Night Canvas Print 57% OFF
- Wieco Art Poppies and Daisies Canvas Wall Art 50% OFF
- Wieco Art Cafe Terrace At Night Canvas Print 50% OFF
- Wieco Art Romantic Beach Ocean Canvas Print 52% OFF
- Nicetop Abstract Canvas Art 20% OFF
- Puthiac Photo Wall Collage Kit 30% OFF
Home accessories
Looking for coffee table trinkets, tasteful wall signs or ornaments to decorate your bookshelves? These top-selling products will suit a variety of decor styles.
- Der Rose Mini Artificial Greenery Potted Plants 33% OFF
- Mkono Artificial Succulent Mini Glass Terrarium 22% OFF
- Dawhud Direct Votive Candle Holder 26% OFF
- Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake Scented 46% OFF
- Puransen Book Vase 18% OFF
- MJ Premier Flower Vase 24% OFF
- Sullivans Jug Vase Set 20% OFF
- Le Tauci Ceramic Plant Pots 25% OFF
- Inhand Knitted Throw Blanket 32% OFF
- Fantesticryan Small Birds Statues 42% OFF
- Mydethun Moon Lamp 24% OFF
- Cocodor Preserved Real Flower Reed Diffuser 18% OFF
- Rgb World Farmhouse Beads 47% OFF
- Montecito Home Decorative Coffee Table Tray 20% OFF
- FJS Gold Decor Thinker Statue 31% OFF
- Mkono Farmhouse Wall Decor 24% OFF
- GraceView Sweet Dreams Wall Decor 40% OFF
- Anproor Dried Pampas Grass Decor 41% OFF
- Mulcolor Vines for Room Decor 35% OFF
- Mainevent Felt Letter Board 20% OFF
