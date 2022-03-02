Which Bluetooth FM transmitter are best?

A Bluetooth FM transmitter is the fastest and most affordable way to upgrade old technology in your car or home so that it is Bluetooth-enabled. New devices often feature built-in Bluetooth connectivity, but you do not need to buy everything brand new for your favorite devices to have that feature.

If you need a Bluetooth FM transmitter to upgrade your home theater, Anker Soundsync A3341 is the top choice. It preserves sound quality while transmitting your Bluetooth signal to your home entertainment system.

What to know before you buy a Bluetooth FM transmitter

Is it for devices in your home?

If you are using a Bluetooth transmitter for devices in your home, you may not need it to use FM radio signals. However, an FM signal is very useful for using a transmitter in a vehicle.

What Bluetooth version do you want?

Check that the transmitter can use the version of Bluetooth you prefer. Newer versions have more stable connections and faster speeds. If you need an affordable option, you may be able to find an older, cheaper transmitter that supports previous versions of Bluetooth.

What connection methods do you need?

Connecting your transmitter could require different types of ports. For example, radio stereo systems often have 3.5-millimeter audio ports for the compatible cords, while FM transmitters made for vehicles need to plug into automobile auxiliary power outlets to function.

What to look for in a quality Bluetooth FM transmitter

Connection Range

Usually, it is not necessary to have a particularly long range for your Bluetooth device to connect to the transmitter. Still, it can be helpful if used indoors, where a signal could potentially face obstructions and barriers. Moreover, depending on the environment a transmitter is in, there could be signal interference. Therefore, it is best to have a transmitter capable of sending signals over long ranges.

Connectivity

Check that an FM transmitter can transmit signals on more than just one frequency. Depending on your location, some radio frequencies will experience more interference than others. Good Bluetooth transmitters do not use only one signal. Using an FM radio signal works fine, but it is better when Bluetooth transmitters have a variety of options for connecting. The best transmitters have many different ports for charging and linking up your favorite devices.

Controls

The best transmitters have convenient display screens or controls that let users directly control a connected device without using the device itself. This is especially useful if you plan to use a Bluetooth FM transmitter in a car and need simple controls that can be safely used while driving.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bluetooth FM transmitter

Simple, affordable devices can be found for under $25, but devices with more connection options and additional features are usually more expensive.

Bluetooth FM transmitter FAQ

Can I pair multiple Bluetooth devices?

A. It is possible to connect multiple Bluetooth-enabled devices, but not with all transmitters. Some devices are designed to only pair with one device at a time to create a stable Bluetooth connection. If needed, you can always disconnect the first device from the Bluetooth transmitter and connect a different one instead.

How does a Bluetooth FM Transmitter work?

A. Bluetooth transmitters pair with Bluetooth devices and send that signal through another input method to electronics that are unable to receive Bluetooth transmissions. It makes it easier to connect headphones or mobile devices to older technology that was not designed with Bluetooth compatibility in mind. Bluetooth FM transmitters use an FM radio signal to send the transmission from your device to a radio.

What’s the best Bluetooth FM transmitter to buy?

Top Bluetooth FM transmitter

Anker Soundsync A3341

What you need to know: This high-quality transmitter maintains excellent sound quality for connected devices and features many connection options.

What you’ll love: It functions as both a transceiver and receiver for Bluetooth signals at a maximum range of 33 feet. The transmissions are high-speed and stable. The battery life lasts up to 20 hours. It is easy to set up and can connect via AUX Input, SPDIF TX and RX. The transmitter comes with the needed charging cable, optical cable, an AUX cord and an RCA cable too.

What you should consider: There is no integrated master volume control, so users will have to manually adjust the volume of the connected Bluetooth media. Some users have had issues with the manual and defective copies of the unit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bluetooth FM transmitter for the money

VT Bluetooth FM Transmitter

What you need to know: This very affordable Bluetooth FM transmitter doubles as a quick-charge port for mobile devices in the car.

What you’ll love: It is designed to plug into the auxiliary power outlet of a car. It has two quick-charge USB ports for plugging in mobile devices. It has an advanced Bluetooth version 5.0 chip that maintains a strong and stable signal. It allows for hands-free calling. It is compatible with smart assistants so users can safely issue voice commands without using the physical controls that are also present.

What you should consider: Some users have had issues with hearing static and signal interference via the radio signal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nulaxy Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter

What you need to know: This is a solid option if you need a Bluetooth FM transmitter for a car because it is designed specifically with simple and easy-to-use controls.

What you’ll love: It features a sleek display screen and streamlined controls for use in a vehicle that adjusts volume and controls connected Bluetooth devices. It plugs right into a car’s auxiliary power outlet. It can be used for hands-free calling by connecting your phone.

What you should consider: It is designed to be used exclusively in cars. Some users have had issues with the connectivity lasting over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

