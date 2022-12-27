Some chargers don’t come with cables to connect to a power source. Read the description carefully.

Which wireless chargers are best?

As the world turns ever closer to a completely wireless world, the rise of wireless chargers continues with it. However, wireless chargers are far from simple devices. There are several things to consider when shopping for one. Considerations include how fast it can charge a device and how many devices it can charge at once. Smaller issues like how it looks and whether it holds up your phone or not can break ties if you’re undecided.

Multi-device charging

Basic wireless chargers can only handle one device at a time, be it your phone, tablet or smartwatch. Better chargers can handle two or three devices, but you need to consider how large the charger and your devices are to see if you can even fit what you want to fit.

Additionally, charging multiple devices at once can drop the charging speed. This doesn’t matter if you’re charging overnight, but if you’re trying to speed charge in the middle of the day, you might want to go one at a time anyway.

Fast charging

There are a few charging speeds in wireless chargers. The baseline is 5-watt charging. Then there’s the iPhone fast charging, which includes 7.5-watt and 10-watt chargers for Samsung. Finally, some chargers have up to 20 watts of power, though few devices can take advantage of that yet.

Chargers that support 7.5-watt charging and up are known as fast chargers. These can charge a device to full, from dead, in as little as one to one-and-a-half hours. However, your device must be compatible with fast charging to get the benefits. It’ll still charge if it isn’t compatible, just slowly. Devices or chargers that only have 5 watts can take two or more hours to charge from dead.

Wireless charger form factor

There are two form factors for wireless chargers: flat and stand.

Flat chargers are the most common. These lay, well, flat on a surface. You don’t need to worry about knocking off your device, but you also aren’t able to easily see notifications unless you’re sitting above the charger.

chargers are the most common. These lay, well, flat on a surface. You don’t need to worry about knocking off your device, but you also aren’t able to easily see notifications unless you’re sitting above the charger. Stand chargers hold your device up so you can not only see, but also interact with your device while it charges. However, these typically hold just one device at a time and are usually more expensive.

Case penetration

Despite smartphones constantly becoming more and more durable, it’s still risky not to protect them with a case. If you do use a case, you need a wireless charger that can support charging through cases so you don’t have to take the case off every time, ruining the ease that wireless chargers are supposed to offer.

However, even the best chargers can only go through so much material. The usual limit on charging through cases is 5 millimeters.

Design

The look of a wireless charger usually doesn’t vary much from a small circular pad in either black or white. But that only makes the trend breakers stand out even more. For example, there are charging stations that are wide and tall or wide, flat, rectangular chargers. There are also chargers in various bright colors, such as blues, pinks and even purples. Some chargers even give you the option of having a matte or glossy, mirror-like face.

Cost

Basic wireless chargers typically cost $10-$20. These typically charge one device at a time and may have fast charging. Better chargers with all the bells and whistles can cost up to $40.

Best wireless chargers

Anker Wireless Charger

Anker is among the more popular third-party wireless chargers thanks to its dependability and great quality. This one supports up to 10-watt charging and can charge through cases up to 5 millimeters thick.

Sold by Amazon

Anylincon Wireless Charger

This charging station can charge a phone, a watch and a case of wireless earbuds at once, and quickly. For example, it can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods from dead to full in two to three hours. It comes in various colors, such as pink and black.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Wireless Charger

Apple wireless chargers usually have a special feature known as MagSafe. MagSafe means that your iPhone will be magnetically snapped to the charger to ensure it’s in an optimal charging position.

Sold by Amazon

Cokoeye Wireless Chargers

This two-pack of chargers is perfect for setting up charging points around the home, such as one by the couch and another by your bed. They have up to 15-watt charging.

Sold by Amazon

Fdgao Wireless Charger

This charger has a blistering 20 watts of power to charge the handful of devices supported by it shockingly fast. It comes in three styles and can charge through cases 6 millimeters thick or less.

Sold by Amazon

Fuvuan Wireless Charger

This charger may be oddly shaped, but that shape lets it charge a phone, a watch and a case for earbuds all at once. It comes in black or white.

Sold by Amazon

Iniu Wireless Charger

This charger is prepped for the future as it has support for 15-watt charging. Not many devices can utilize it yet, but once they can, you’ll be ready. It can charge in landscape or portrait orientations.

Sold by Amazon

Nanami Wireless Charger

This charger supports 5-, 7.5- and 10-watt charging, depending on the specifications of the device placed on it. It can also charge through thin cases and case overheat protection.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Wireless Charger

This charger can handle up to three devices at once and is compatible with most devices despite being chiefly made for Samsung devices. However, the watch charging pad is only compatible with Samsung watches.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Tozo Wireless Charger

This charger has LED indicators that tell you if it’s ready to charge, charging or finished charging a device. It has over-charge and overheat protection and comes in three sizes and 19 styles.

Sold by Amazon

