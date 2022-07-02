Which AOC portable monitors are best?

Given the ever-increasing popularity and availability of remote work positions, having a portable monitor that is reliable and affordable can be a key to remaining flexible and keeping your work setup mobile. Whether you are a professional who is always on the move, a gamer looking to upgrade your setup on the cheap or an artist looking for an interactive device, a portable monitor is an ideal solution. With a reliable unit like the AOC I1659FWUX 15.6″ USB-Powered Portable Monitor as part of your kit, you can enjoy full HD graphics capabilities wherever you are.

What to know before you buy an AOC portable monitor

Portable monitor features

While it’s always a good idea to check the technical specifications of any electronic device before you buy it, this is especially true when it comes to portable monitors. After all, you don’t want to sit down in the park to create your latest drawing only to discover that it lacks a touchscreen in the first place.

Furthermore, if the monitor is going to be used to entertain small children in a moving vehicle, it should feature a reasonably sturdy construction and a safe and easily identifiable power source. With features such as USB ports that allow portable monitors to perform data transfers as well as both powering and charging the device, making a connection is as easy as attaching a cable.

Construction, battery life and screen

Let’s face it, an electronic device with the word “portable” in the name should be lightweight. As such, all the models reviewed have been selected for their extremely lightweight, slim designs and impressive 15.6-inch screens.

Furthermore, a reliable portable tablet can last for hours and hours off a single charge. Also look for features such as blue light mitigation, the ability to automatically pivot the display’s orientation when being moved and a power consumption requirement of a mere 0.5 watts.

What to look for in a quality AOC portable monitor

Micro HDMI ports

For those looking to purchase an AOC portable monitor as a means of creating a mobile dual-monitor setup, photography workstation or gaming platform, you need a way of connecting the monitor to your camera, laptop or video game console. Thankfully, some models of AOD portable monitors come equipped with Micro HDMI ports to allow you to seamlessly connect your monitor to other electronic devices with the use of a Micro HDMI to HDMI cable.

Full HD screens and touch screens

Just because you aren’t spending an exorbitant amount of money on a new portable monitor doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the best technology available for the price. In fact, many models of AOC portable monitors come with 15.6 full HD screens with 1920×1080 resolution and touch screens with IPS display technology.

For those who are unfamiliar, IPS stands for In-Plane Switching and it allows equipped monitors to have improved screen consistency and color accuracy, a wider range of viewing angles and quicker than average response times. In addition, some versions of AOC portable monitors offer an impressive 220cd/M² of brightness, which is reasonably impressive for the price.

Built-in features

Since you are likely purchasing an AOC portable monitor for the freedom and convenience they allow, why would you purchase a monitor with a static display? Fortunately, many AOC portable monitors come with incorporated features such as Auto-Pivot orientation detection for both portrait and landscape modes as well as built-in 8000mAh battery banks, speakers, smart covers, flexible screen holders and more. Furthermore, some models come with options for USB 2.0, USB 3.0 and USB-C connectivity, blue light mitigation and plug-and-play functionality with both Macs and Windows PCs.

How much you can expect to spend on an AOC portable monitor

Depending on your desired features and budgetary considerations, a quality AOC portable monitor can cost anywhere from $130-$285 and sometimes more.

Best AOC portable monitor FAQ

Can I use my portable monitor like a tablet?

A. This can be easily accomplished by connecting your portable monitor to your smartphone with a cable, though it will need to have a touchscreen to fully simulate the experience of using a tablet.

Why would I even need a portable monitor in the first place?

A. Aside from the capabilities mentioned above, you can use a portable monitor as a relatively inexpensive replacement for headset monitors, the ability for dual-monitor setups wherever you go, never being without in-flight entertainment and client presentations.

What’s the best AOC portable monitor to buy?

Top AOC portable monitor

AOC I1659FWUX 15.6″ USB-Powered Portable Monitor

What you need to know: This is an excellent portable monitor for both business and personal use.

What you’ll love: This unit comes with a 15.6-inch IPS screen with full HD 1080P (1920×1080) resolution and 220cd/M² of brightness, plug-and-play for both Windows and Macs and signal and power via a single USB 3.0 cable.

What you should consider: Users report the unit’s screen suffering damage during travel as well as BSOD with heavy graphics demands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top AOC portable monitor for the money

AOC I1601FWUX 15.6″ USB-C Powered Portable Monitor

What you need to know: An affordable portable monitor for multimedia and business, this model has great features included.

What you’ll love: This unit is a mere 0.35 inches wide and weighs less than 1.8 pounds while offering Auto-Pivot orientation detection for both landscape and portrait mode, low blue light mode for eye protection and a combination of smart cover and screen holder.

What you should consider: This unit is only compatible with devices that offer USB-C port Display Alternative Mode and doesn’t work with either USB 2.0 and 3.0 adapters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

AOC 16T2 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Touch-Enabled Portable IPS Monitor

What you need to know: This is an impressive touchscreen portable monitor with a bevy of additional features.

What you’ll love: This unit offers a 10-point capacitive touchscreen in a lightweight and compact design with a built-in 8000mAh battery bank, four hours of self-powered display, stereo speakers, Micro HDMI port for a wide range of connectivity options and streamlined dual USB-C ports to provide power and audio, video and touch signals.

What you should consider: A few users reported missing cables or receiving broken cables.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Daniel Martin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.