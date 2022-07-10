Most of Anker’s earbuds come with several sizes of ear tips to help you get the perfect fit.

Which Anker headphones are best?

Most people may know Anker for the affordable phone chargers and peripheral computer devices, but they also make a wide variety of headphones. Just like with their other offerings, their headphones perform well while costing considerably less than those from better-known name brands.

A case in point would be the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro. These truly wireless earbuds cost less than those from Apple, Samsung, Sony and Bose, yet offer a comparable build quality and battery life. Most people won’t notice a difference in sound quality after using the company’s HearID hearing analysis and audio tuning app.

What to know before you buy Anker headphones

Earbuds vs. headphones

The majority of Anker’s headphones are earbuds, though they do make a couple of over-ear models. Earbuds are generally considered a better choice for working out and wearing around town. They are discreet, stay in place well and feel lightweight when worn.

Over-ear headphones are best for travel or use while studying and working. Though some people choose to wear over-ear headphones when working out or walking around town, most people find them a bit bulky for these applications. They also tend to build up more heat around the ears, which can cause sweating in some situations. The drawbacks aside, when it comes to sound quality, over-ear headphones are the clear winner.

Wired vs. wireless

For a long time, the debate between wired and wireless headphones centered around sound quality. However, Bluetooth technology is so good these days that only the most serious audiophiles will notice even the slightest difference between the two. Instead, you should consider two other factors.

First, wired headphones don’t need charging as they get all of the power they need via the physical connection to the audio source device.

Second, and this is only the case for earbuds, truly wireless models are easy to lose. Because of their small size and sometimes tendency to fall out, it isn’t uncommon for people to misplace them.

Features to look for in quality Anker headphones

Active noise cancellation

Active noise cancellation is ideal for anyone that likes to block out the outside world when listening to their music. The downside of active noise cancellation is that it drains the battery life more quickly. However, on most models, you can turn this feature off if your priority is to conserve battery life as much as possible.

Microphone

If you want to use your headphones for hands-free calling, they need to have a microphone. Anker isn’t known for having the best microphone call quality, but it should be adequate for casual users. Those who use their headphones for hands-free business calls may want to consider a pair from another brand.

Water resistance

The water resistance on Anker headphones can range from almost none up to an IPX7 rating. If choosing a pair for working out, the minimum water-resistance rating you should consider is IPX4, which means that particular pair of headphones is resistant to splashes of water from any direction.

Wingtips or ear hooks

Along with the minimum recommended IP rating, anyone who plans on using their earbuds for exercise should look to a pair with either wingtips or ear hooks. Models with the former are smaller and more discreet, while those with the latter tend to stay in place the best.

Battery life

For anyone who plans on using their headphones regularly while on the go, the battery life should be a top priority. As a general rule of thumb, over-ear headphones will have the longest battery life, with their genuinely wireless earbuds having the shortest. Standard wireless earbuds tend to come in somewhere between these two extremes. That said, most of Anker’s truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case, so you won’t have to find an outlet every time you need to charge them.

Quick charge

Some of Anker’s headphones have a quick charge feature that provides as much as 2 hours of battery life after just 5 minutes of charging. This is a very convenient feature for anyone who often forgets to recharge their devices at night.

How much can you expect to spend on Anker headphones

Anker is known for making affordable headphones, with some of their models costing as little as $25. Their premium options top out at around $150.

Anker headphones FAQ

What is the warranty on Anker headphones?

A. The warranty on Anker headphones varies by the model line. Those in the Zolo line have a 12-month warranty, while those in the Soundcore line have an 18-month warranty.

Do Anker headphones have good sound quality?

A. Anker headphones have surprisingly good sound quality for the cost. That said, they can’t compete with the premium models from brands like Bose or Sony, but they don’t cost nearly as much either.

What are the best Anker headphones to buy?

Top Anker headphones

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds

What you need to know: These wireless earbuds can hold their own against many brand name models but cost a fraction of the price.

What you’ll love: You can easily customize the sound profile to your preference using the associated app and, when you combine the power in the charging case and the built-in batteries in the buds, you get up to 32 hours of listening time.

What you should consider: They don’t always stay securely in place during vigorous activities, so they may not be ideal for working out or jogging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Anker headphones for the money

Anker Soundcore Spirit 2

What you need to know: You’ll be hard-pressed to find another pair of headphones that offer this kind of sound quality and this level of durability for a similar price as the Soundcore Spirit 2.

What you’ll love: They feature an IP67 waterproof rating, so they won’t be damaged by a bit of sweat or even if you accidentally get caught in a downpour while out jogging. Plus, a quick 5-minute charge gives you an extra 120 minutes of listening time if you run out of juice.

What you should consider: Their design either fits you or it doesn’t, and if it doesn’t, they tend to fall out while running or performing other activities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30

What you need to know: With effective active noise cancellation and plush earcups, the Life Q30 should be a go-to choice for travelers and those who enjoy listening to music while commuting to work on public transport.

What you’ll love: They have a wide frequency range that extends up to 40 KHz for audiophile-grade sound quality and impressive 60-hour battery life when used without active noise cancellation turned on.

What you should consider: The microphone quality is poor, making it difficult for people to understand you on the other end of the line.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

