Which ‘Beauty and the Beast’ jewelry is best?

“Beauty and the Beast” is a “tale as old as time,” and you can add timeless jewelry based on the characters and symbols from the 1991 Disney animated movie to your collection. Whether you prefer necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings or a combination of jewelry, you can find beautiful pieces to suit your tastes. If you’re looking for jewelry that will cast a spell on you, “be our guest” and purchase the officially licensed Disney Beauty and the Beast Two-Tone Sterling Silver Belle Rose Stud Earrings and Necklace Set.

What to know before you buy ‘Beauty and the Beast’ jewelry

Type

You can fill your “Beauty and the Beast” jewelry box with all sorts of pieces, some of which come in matching sets.

Necklaces feature pendants with the rose, Belle, Beast and the castle’s stained glass windows that bring the fairy tale to life. There are his-and-hers necklaces that say, “Her Beast” and “His Beauty,” so you can show your love for both each other and the film as you wear them. There are also lockets that have the characters and symbols on them. Check for different necklace lengths.

feature pendants with the rose, Belle, Beast and the castle’s stained glass windows that bring the fairy tale to life. There are his-and-hers necklaces that say, “Her Beast” and “His Beauty,” so you can show your love for both each other and the film as you wear them. There are also lockets that have the characters and symbols on them. Check for different necklace lengths. Bracelets come in many varieties such as cuff, beaded and leather. Charm bracelets featuring tiny characters, castles, mirrors, books, roses and sayings like “A tale as old as time” are as gorgeous as they are popular. There are matching bracelets for couples. Many of these options are adjustable for a perfect fit.

come in many varieties such as cuff, beaded and leather. Charm bracelets featuring tiny characters, castles, mirrors, books, roses and sayings like “A tale as old as time” are as gorgeous as they are popular. There are matching bracelets for couples. Many of these options are adjustable for a perfect fit. Earrings with a “Beauty and the Beast” theme come in stud, hoop and hanging styles with post back, French wire (also known as fish hook) and latch back clasps to keep you comfortable and your earrings in your ears securely. Most are hypoallergenic and nickel- and lead-free to keep you safe while you sport your favorite characters.

with a “Beauty and the Beast” theme come in stud, hoop and hanging styles with post back, French wire (also known as fish hook) and latch back clasps to keep you comfortable and your earrings in your ears securely. Most are hypoallergenic and nickel- and lead-free to keep you safe while you sport your favorite characters. Rings for both casual and formal occasions are available. Look for his-and-hers sets, rings with lockets and both open wrap and closed styles. While there are rings with the characters and other elements of the films, the rose is the most popular theme for “Beauty and the Beast” rings. Be sure you choose the correct ring size for your recipient.

Fashion/costume jewelry vs. fine jewelry

As with all accessories, “Beauty and the Beast” jewelry comes in a variety of styles to fit any occasion. Fashion or costume jewelry is made of everyday materials like crystals, plastics and simulated stones like cubic zirconia, which are very beautiful but not as expensive as the materials used in fine jewelry.

Fine jewelry consists of metals and precious gemstones that are much more expensive and sophisticated. When you make your choice, consider where your recipient will wear it and how often it will be worn. Fashion jewelry can be worn every day, but fine jewelry is often saved for a special occasion such as a special dinner and dance in the ballroom with a handsome beast.

Age of recipient

Consider the age of your recipient when you purchase “Beauty and the Beast” jewelry. Jewelry for children tends to be smaller and more age-appropriate for younger tastes. Teenagers may not be ready for more ornate adult jewelry. Think about the person’s style when you choose your gift.

Jewelry-making kits

There are “Beauty and the Beast” jewelry-making kits, mostly geared toward children, that have beads and plastic charms of the characters, so you can make all sorts of fun pieces to wear.

What to look for in quality ‘Beauty and the Beast’ jewelry

‘Beauty and the Beast’ characters and symbols

“Beauty and the Beast” jewelry is decorated with the whole cast of characters from the film. This is especially true of charm bracelets, but you can find various characters on all sorts of pieces. Look for Belle, Beast, Lumiere, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts, Chip and Gaston. Symbols from the movie such as the castle and rose are also popular decorations for jewelry. Look for officially licensed products for the genuine versions of the Disney characters.

Type of gemstones and/or metals

When you purchase a piece of jewelry, decide what type of gemstones and metals you want. When choosing a gemstone, pay attention to if the stones are simulated or real. You can often tell this by the price, as real diamonds are much more expensive than cubic zirconia. The metal used in the jewelry is also important. “Beauty and the Beast” jewelry is made of both sterling silver and varieties of gold such as white, yellow and rose. Your taste, style and budget can help you decide which options are best.

Matching sets

Some “Beauty and the Beast” jewelry comes in matching sets with combinations of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and/or rings. These make lovely gifts. There are also many his-and-hers matching set options.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘Beauty and the Beast’ jewelry

Most “Beauty and the Beast” jewelry costs $6-$100. Fine jewelry options can cost up to $800.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ jewelry FAQ

How do you find your ring size?

A. Your ring size can be measured with a ring sizer tool at any jewelry store or counter. You then should be sure that the ring you purchase matches your size or the size of the recipient.

Are there protection plans for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ jewelry?

A. Some stores such as Macy’s offer protection plans for your jewelry. Many of them require in-store interaction to sign up for this service.

What’s the best ‘Beauty and the Beast’ jewelry to buy?

Top ‘Beauty and the Beast’ jewelry

Disney Beauty and the Beast Two-Tone Sterling Silver Belle Rose Stud Earrings and Necklace Set

What you need to know: This officially licensed matching set of two-tone earrings and a necklace features the iconic rose from the film.

What you’ll love: The earrings and necklace are sterling silver with pink plating for the exquisite rosebud. The earrings have post and nut backs for your comfort and security. The cable chain necklace measures 15 inches long with a 2-inch extender. The jewelry comes packaged in a gift box.

What you should consider: Sterling silver can tarnish, so you must take good care of it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top ‘Beauty and the Beast’ jewelry for the money

Bosate Beauty and the Beast Charm Bracelet

What you need to know: This adjustable stainless steel bangle charm bracelet features four charms with symbols and sayings from “Beauty and the Beast.”

What you’ll love: The charms include a red rose with green petals, a disk that says, “True beauty is found within,” a book that says, “Once upon a time” and a teapot. Stainless steel is lead- and nickel- free, hypoallergenic and won’t change color, rust or tarnish.

What you should consider: This product is not officially licensed by Disney.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney Beauty and the Beast Silver Plated Heart Stud Earrings

What you need to know: These officially licensed silver plated “Beauty and the Beast” earrings are heart-shaped studs that are perfect for child and adult fans of the film.

What you’ll love: These shiny earrings with post and friction back clasps are heart-shaped with silver trim and feature the classic animated versions of Belle and Beast dancing in their traditional clothing. Belle wears her iconic yellow gown and Beast is dressed in his best blue suit. You can feel their true love in the picture. The earrings are packaged in a gift box.

What you should consider: Because of the cartoon picture, some people might not consider these as elegant as some of the other “Beauty and the Beast” jewelry choices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lorianne Palinkas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.