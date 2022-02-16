Which curcumin supplement is best?

Over the past few years, turmeric has become a hot topic in the health community. Turmeric’s primary active ingredient, curcumin, has numerous benefits for your mind and body. If you’re interested in adding curcumin supplements to your daily routine but aren’t sure which one to get, reading about their benefits and the most popular brands is a great way to make an educated decision. For example, California Gold Nutrition Curcumin C3 Complex with BioPerine is a popular and relatively affordable choice.

What to know before you buy a curcumin supplement

Curcumin health benefits

Curcumin may help reduce inflammation and muscle soreness from exercising.

Curcumin is a great way to ease pain sustained from exercise-related injuries.

Curcumin helps manage inflammatory conditions, arthritis, anxiety, metabolic syndrome and hyperlipidemia.

Curcumin may slow down the proliferation of gastric cancer cells.

Curcumin can mitigate gastric issues caused by nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Some studies have suggested that curcumin may have anti-aging properties.

Curcumin vs. turmeric

Turmeric supplements contain high concentrations of curcumin. Curcumin supplements are made with pure curcumin extracted from turmeric, meaning they’ll likely have more of the positive benefits directly associated with curcumin. Still, there are other components in turmeric that have their own benefits. Both curcumin and turmeric have a bright-orange color that can stain clothing, so it’s crucial to ensure you don’t spill it on yourself if you use powdered supplements.

Curcumin side effects

Curcumin has been shown to mimic the effects of estrogen, meaning women with specific hormonal issues shouldn’t take curcumin supplements. Curcumin may raise your blood sugar level, meaning it isn’t ideal for people with diabetes.

There are numerous side effects from taking turmeric that may also apply to curcumin. Turmeric has been shown to aggravate symptoms for sensitive stomachs and GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease). Additionally, women who are breastfeeding should steer clear of turmeric supplements.

What to look for in a quality curcumin supplement

Bioavailability

Bioavailability is the proportion of a supplement that circulates in your body when consumed. If a substance isn’t bioavailable, it won’t likely have any positive effects. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), curcumin by itself doesn’t have enough bioavailability to be an effective supplement.

One way to increase the bioavailability of curcumin is by combining piperine, a component in black pepper. When curcumin is combined with piperine, it has been shown to increase bioavailability by 2000%. Still, other ingredients may increase curcumin’s bioavailability, although not all of them have been tested by reputable sources.

Type of supplement

Choosing a supplement you would be comfortable with taking daily is critical. There are numerous supplements to choose from, including capsules, powders and gummies.

Many people prefer traditional capsules since they are easy to consume and you can’t taste them. Still, some people have trouble swallowing supplement capsules. If you don’t like supplement capsules, you may prefer gummies, although gummies tend to be less bioavailable than other supplements. You can purchase pure curcumin powder to add to food, shakes and smoothies, although some people find that the taste is too strong.

Dietary restrictions

If you are vegan or have other dietary restrictions, you must ensure you buy a supplement that aligns with your diet. Although many curcumin supplements are vegan, some contain fish oil and other ingredients you may want to avoid. If you want to avoid GMO ingredients, it’s good to buy a supplement that specifically states it is made with non-GMO ingredients.

How much you can expect to spend on a curcumin supplement

With any supplement, the price will vary depending on how many capsules or gummies are included in a bottle. Still, it is easy to determine the price for each included capsule or gummy. Most curcumin supplements cost 25 cents-35 cents per capsule.

Curcumin supplement FAQ

How many curcumin supplements should you take each day?

A. Most curcumin supplements have all of the daily curcumin you’ll need in a single capsule. It’s a good idea not to consume more curcumin than is necessary to avoid getting an upset stomach.

Can you take curcumin on an empty stomach?

A. Many people find that curcumin supplements are best when taken with food. You can take these supplements without food, but they may upset your stomach.

What’s the best curcumin supplement to buy?

Top curcumin supplement

California Gold Nutrition Curcumin C3 Complex with BioPerine

What you need to know: This effective curcumin supplement contains black pepper extract, making it more effective than most other curcumin supplements.

What you’ll love: This bottle contains 120 capsules. This supplement is vegan-friendly, soy-free, gluten-free and non-GMO. Most buyers found that these supplements are incredibly easy to swallow.

What you should consider: Some curcumin may find its way out of the capsules. Be careful not to touch your clothes if you have bright-orange curcumin on your fingers.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top curcumin supplement for the money

California Gold Nutrition CurcuminUP Omega-3 & Curcumin Complex

What you need to know: These curcumin supplements are an affordable way to help ease joint pain and inflammation.

What you’ll love: These curcumin supplements also contain fish oil high in omega-3 fatty acids. These supplements contain no gluten, soy or GMO ingredients.

What you should consider: These supplements aren’t vegan-friendly.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Natural Factors CurcuminRich Theracurmin

What you need to know: These effective curcumin supplements contain no GMO ingredients.

What you’ll love: This brand claims to have the most bioavailability of any curcumin supplement. These capsules are tiny, making them easy to swallow. These supplements are vegan-friendly.

What you should consider: Some users felt that these supplements weren’t effective.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

