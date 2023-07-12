Prime Day is a shopping event that often rivals major sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We’ve already seen discounts of up to 50% on home goods, appliances, and electronics. Still, many are unaware of this Amazon hack that lets you stack deals to get an additional 20% off select items.

If you’re shopping for the best Prime Day deals, use this hack whenever possible to maximize your savings.

How the hack works

Amazon offers a “Stock Up and Save” program that gives Prime customers a 20% discount when buying certain household essentials. The deal maxes out at $100 off, an incredible amount of money to save on the essentials you use most. Usually, you’d need to spend $50 to unlock this discount. However, you only need to spend $30 to unlock it during Prime Day.

Thrifty shoppers can double down on this discount by using it on items that are already on sale for Prime Day. For example, if you purchased over $30 worth of these Mama Bear diapers on sale for 15% off, you’d get an additional 20% off, adding up to a 35% discount.

Additional information on the Stock Up and Save program

You must be a Prime member: The additional 20% off is only available to Prime members. If you don’t have Prime currently, it’s worth checking to see if you qualify for a free trial. You can determine whether you qualify by checking Amazon’s Prime page.

There are no extra steps to get the 20% off. Simply add $30 worth of eligible items to your cart, and you’ll see the discount appear. It’s only available for Amazon-branded essentials: The Stock Up and Save program isn’t going to save you 20% on a new Nintendo Switch or laptop. This deal is reserved for items Amazon considers essential. This includes many pet, baby, kitchen and bathroom products.

Stack your savings on these everyday essentials

The hack is easy to use, but finding eligible products can be tricky. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite eligible products to make things easier.

Household essentials

These Amazon Basics Trash Bags are 36% off for Prime Day.

These gallon food storage bags are 20% off for Prime Day and have an easy-to-use slider, which means you won’t have to worry about them opening after you’ve sealed them.

Presto! Dish Soap is 32% off during the sales event.

Amazon Basics Flushable Toilet Wipes are entirely biodegradable. You can buy them for 33% off during Prime Day.

Pet products

Baby products

Health and wellness products

